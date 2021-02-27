49ers Meet Virtually With ‘Big-Time Weapon’

There is not an NFL combine this offseason due to the pandemic, which means teams will have to spend their time wisely choosing which prospects to meet with.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the 49ers are among a handful of NFL teams that will meet/have met with former Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble. The Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and others are also expected to or already have met with Tremble.

“He’s going to be a big-time weapon at the next level,” Melo tweeted.

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Tommy Tremble’s Scouting Report

In two seasons at Notre Dame, Tremble caught 35 passes for 401 yards with four touchdowns. That includes last season when he reeled in 19 catches for 218 yards through 12 games as a junior. Tremble is the son of retired NFL safety Greg Tremble.

Here’s The Draft Network’s scouting report on Tommy:

Tommy Tremble projects as an F-tight end in the NFL—a flex weapon that will be best served in an offense that doesn’t charge him with playing with his hand in the dirt. Tremble is a plus athlete who offers the long speed and agility to be dynamic as a pass-catcher, but his production to this point has yet to make the leap that you’d want to see to feel confident that he’s going to develop into an upper-level tight end at some point. Tremble has spent his career at Notre Dame caught behind the likes of Cole Kmet and 2020 freshman star Michael Mayer; he’s been the TE2 who is charged with moving around the set or blocking on the perimeter to set up runs and screens to the outside. Tremble’s potential is significant and his effort as a role player has been admirable, so you’ll feel fairly good that Tremble has the right makeup to stick as a developmental player while working himself into a more prominent role as he continues to mature.

Tremble Would Pair Well With George Kittle

While the tight end position isn’t the Niners’ biggest need, Tremble would pair well with an offense featuring George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk. All of that talent plus Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling leading the pact would make for a scary sight for their opponents.

The 49ers could possibly be losing fullback Kyle Juszczyk come the new league year in March when free agency hits, which means Tremble would fill that offensive void and give them more options to spice up their plays with a tight end combo. Tremble would also make sense here because he was used as more of a fullback in 2020 where his blocking skills shined.

Tremble isn’t expected to go until the middle rounds in this year’s draft so the Niners wouldn’t be using a first-round pick on him. However, if the Niners are that interested in a tight end, Kyle Pitts out of Florida is the best available and could be still on the boards when they select at No. 12 overall.

Read Next: The Latest on Deshaun Watson-49ers Trade Rumor