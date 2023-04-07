49ers Met With High-Energy Cornerback: ‘Absolute Dog in Coverage’

While the San Francisco 49ers discovered a new top shutdown cornerback in Charvarius Ward then saw Deommodore Lenoir breakout late in the cornerback room, there’s still the idea of adding an extra piece to that position.

And the 49ers have met with one high-energy CB for the 2023 NFL draft class who’s been described as an “absolute dog in coverage.”

Per Justin Melo of The Draft Network on Friday, April 7, Louisville corner Kei’Trel Clark held a virtual meeting with the 49ers as part of his pre-draft process. Melo has lauded the Cardinal’s ability to cover and adds that there’s “Lots of interest in an exciting inside-outside CB prospect.”

.@LouisvilleFB CB Kei'Trel Clark is a DOG in coverage. Clark recently met virtually with #Commanders, #Browns, #49ers, #Vikings and #Raiders, to name a few, per source. Clark also has a Top 30 with #Cardinals. Lots of interest in an exciting inside-outside CB prospect. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 7, 2023

Clark Brings ‘Twitchy’ Element & Competitiveness to Football Field

It’s clear there are NFL teams like the 49ers who are making Clark’s size an afterthought — choosing to look more into his competitive spirit and other intangibles that make him league worthy.

Clark was measured at 5-foot-10, 181-pounds at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis during the first week of March. Lance Zierlein of nfl.com acknowledged the size Clark comes with, but then dove into how he makes up for it.

“Clark is small but fast. He plays with twitchy feet and a competitive demeanor when challenging the throw,” Zierlein wrote in his nfl.com evaluation. “He’s capable of stalking short and intermediate routes with a feel for the passing lane, but his lack of size and length shows up down the field. While the ball skills and athletic traits work in his favor, trouble with run support and big slot targets could be difficult obstacles to overcome in the NFL.”

Still, there are moments on film where Clark uses his smallish stature to his advantage. He’s able to win the leverage battle by sinking his hips and realtering comeback routes against wide receivers in solo coverage. Then, he shows a wicked burst the moment he sees the football and begins to close in on it.

At Louisville, Clark went on to leave with a career-best 51 tackles, 35 solo stops, four pass deflections and tied a personal-best of four tackles for a loss that matched his 2019 total while with Liberty University. He also snatched all five of his career interceptions with the Cardinals.

Clark Could be Additional Nickelback Option or Possible CB3 on 49ers

Clark got an early start on his pre-draft resume with his performance at the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas in January — including showing his close and swat ability at Allegiant Stadium:

Kei’Trel Clark with strong coverage, PBU 💪 A great week at the @ShrineBowl continues for the @LouisvilleFB CB pic.twitter.com/Kt67iu5vWi — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 3, 2023

He also shined a light on how he responds to seeing screen passes his direction — by immediately diagnosing it then destroying the potential chunk play.

Terrific play during team drills by @LouisvilleFB CB Kei'Trel Clark. Diagnoses the screen early before blowing it up single-handedly. Clark has had arguably the best week of practices at the CB position at the @ShrineBowl this week so far.#PFNShrine | @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/jc6k8IYr4n — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 30, 2023

While the 49ers have the look of being solidified at CB with Ward and Lenoir for 2023, there are still depth concerns outside of both. Emmanuel Moseley signed with the Detroit Lions in March while Jason Verrett is still an unsigned unrestricted free agent, plus coming off consecutive ACL tears. Meanwhile, Ambry Thomas has become buried in the CB room and has Peter Panacy of FanSided writing how Thomas is worth a draft day trade.

Then there’s the nickelback situation. While the 49ers signed Isaiah Oliver from the Atlanta Falcons, the 49ers still may look to add depth to that spot and find someone who can play opposite of Oliver in four to five wide receiver looks.

Clark would be considered a depth addition if added. But his coverage skills has clearly won over teams including a 49ers team now led by a defensive back whiz in new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.