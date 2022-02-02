49ers Sign Ex-Packers CB, 10 Others to Futures Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers roster just got a bit bigger as the team announced on February 2 that 11 players are joining the ranks.

It’s the earliest stages of the 2022 offseason, but the 49ers have to get going. The 20-17 NFC Championship loss to the Los Angeles Rams certainly stings, but that’s already behind the team. Now, it’s about improving the roster before next fall.

San Francisco announced on Wednesday that they were signing 11 players to reserve/futures contracts, with many of the names being familiar to Niners fans.

DL Alex Barrett

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

FB Josh Hokit

CB Ka’dar Hollman

TE Tanner Hudson

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Austin Mack

TE Jordan Matthews

LB Curtis Robinson

DL Chris Slayton

WR Connor Wedington

Besides Hollman and Johnson, all of the players above were on the practice squad to close out the 2021 season. Experience varies, with guys like Barrett and Hudson actually suiting up for the Niners at points where someone like Hokit is yet to appear in the regular season.

However, Johnson and Hollman being new names means there’s legitimate new blood in Santa Clara, California.

Johnson Familiar with the 49ers

Johnson joined the Arizona Cardinals as a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and interestingly enough, was a teammate with Hokit at Fresno State before beginning his NFL career.

While never a major factor with the Cardinals, Johnson has quite a bit of experience with San Francisco. He played in three games against the 49ers as a Cardinal, bringing down nine total receptions for 84 yards per PFR.

However, Johnson last played in an NFL regular season game in 2020. After being cut early in the 2021 season, he was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles on September 2. However, he never made an appearance as an Eagle.

With 360 yards, a touchdown and five total starts, Johnson has some veteran experience and the 49ers have seen what he can do. The 49ers have seen players like wide receive Jauan Jennings and Richie James make an impact from spots that were initially far down the depth chart, and Johnson’s experience and proven ability makes him seem like another pass catcher to take that role.

Hollman’s Time in Wisconsin

On the other side of the ball, Hollman’s name sticks out after his two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Hollman only started one game for Green Bay, but appeared in 18 total games over 2019 and 2020 as a Packer.

The 2020 season was Hollman showing he can play at the NFL level, registering three passes defended and a 41.7 percent completion rate off the bench, per PFR. While he hasn’t seen a ton of snaps, those numbers alone are encouraging.

Like Johnson, Hollman did not play a regular season snap in 2021. The Packers traded Hollman to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but the Texans ended up cutting him before the season. Hollman then spent time on the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants’ practice squads, but never made it to the field.

This could end up being a shrewd signing for the Niners, although expectations should be set low. At worst, the steps to improving a flawed secondary in 2022 are being taken.