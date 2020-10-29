49ers Playmaker Surprisingly Could Play vs. Seahawks

The 49ers are looking to finally get some players back from the injured reserve list to the 53-man roster.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers opened the 21-day window for tight end Jordan Reed, cornerback K’Waun Williams, and running back Tevin Coleman to return to practice.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that all three guys have a chance to play this week, though Coleman would be the only player of the three to practice today.

Before being placed on IR, Reed was coming off of his best performance as a player of the 49ers while seeing a lot of snaps against the New York Jets with George Kittle out with an injury. The tight end reeled in seven of his eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Most Likely to Return Week 9

Shanahan has high hopes that all three could play on Sunday when San Fran hits the road to play Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. And if not on Sunday, then he believes they’ll be ready for Thursday’s Prime Time game in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.

“I think all three of those guys have a chance this week,” Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday, “but they’re not going to be going (in practice) today. I know Tevin will get a little bit today but not very much.

“We’ll see at the end of the week with them. I’m hoping more for the Green Bay game, but I’m still holding out hope for this week.”

Reed’s recovery was projected to take at least six to eight weeks. It has been less than five weeks since the tight end suffered an MCL sprain against the New York Giants which is good news, but it could be too soon.

A Timely Return

With Jeff Wilson Jr. landing on short-term Injured Reserve for an ankle injury, Coleman would make for a timely return. Wilson marked the third back to make the list along with most recently, Raheem Mostert with his ankle.

The NFL vet has been working hard from a Week 2 knee injury that forced him to miss the Niner’s last five contests. He was limited during the team’s first practice session of the week on Wednesday, though he’ll get more work in the next few weeks.

His near-future return adds much-needed depth to the 49ers slim running back group with Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty as the team’s only other options left.

A Huge Boost to the Secondary

The news of Williams regarding his early return was reported last week. His return could help a lot too.

If he is able to return by Nov. 1 when the 49ers take on an MVP quarterback and a solid secondary in Seattle, this would make a huge impact on the 49ers’ winning odds.

The Seahawks currently rank at the top with one of the best offenses in the league and the 49ers sure could use Williams to put a stop to Wilson’s passing attack.

Whenever he returns, Williams will resume his starting role as San Francisco’s primary nickel back. Looking down the road, the 49ers schedule doesn’t get any easier from here on out, so the sooner he can return, the better.

