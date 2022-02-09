49ers Projected to Draft ‘Physical’ College Football Award Winner

For a defense that ranked sixth overall this past season against the pass, the San Francisco 49ers are still needing to address the pass defense this offseason.

Cornerback is especially listed as a high need for two reasons:

First reason, the 49ers have four from that position group listed as unrestricted free agents once the March free agency period arrives.

Second reason, the 49ers went from preventing any 100-yard receiver in their two playoff wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers to allowing two against the Los Angeles Rams in the 20-17 NFC championship game loss: Cooper Kupp (142 yards) and Odell Beckham (113).

With nine draft picks to choose in the 2022 NFL Draft, including the extra compensatory pick via the Miami Dolphins after hiring 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, cornerback is most likely going to be a spot the team will address.

NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Josh Schrock sent out his own list of 10 names who could be potential “Day 2” picks for the ‘Niners — meaning second or third round choices. But there was one cornerback he listed who not only could bolster the CB spot as a physical option, but he’s entering the NFL with a prestigious award in tow: The Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the nation’s best defensive back.

The ‘Physical’ Award Winner Tabbed as a Possibility for the 49ers

The nation’s best defensive back played for College Football Playoff participant the University of Cincinnati.

No, it’s not Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who is being projected to land in the top 10 of the first round. It’s his award-winning teammate Coby Bryant who is being listed as a draft possibility for the 49ers.

Cincinnati's Coby Bryant Named 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Winner – https://t.co/kP6au6L12X pic.twitter.com/l24xx6QmSm — Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (@jimthorpeaward) December 10, 2021

Schrock is a fan of the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Bryant’s game, writing how he’s a “physical, competitive corner with great ball skills and tracking ability. He can play both man and zone techniques.”

Schrock isn’t the only fan of Bryant. So is former NFL defensive back and Locked on 49ers podcast host Eric Crocker.

Sauce Gardner got a lot of the buzz this year but Coby Bryant winning the Jim Thorpe award should be no surprise. Dudes a baller. Can’t wait to dive into his 2021 film. pic.twitter.com/vkSiFXU7dS — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) December 11, 2021

Bearcat Gets His Name From NBA Icon

Yes, Bryant got his namesake from the late legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant.

The Bearcats’ Bryant even wore No. 8 in the Laker icon’s honor before the biggest college football game of his career.

In Cincinnati’s semifinal game vs. Alabama Friday, Bearcats DB Coby Bryant will honor his namesake Kobe Bryant by wearing his number 8. Bryant won the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football this season. pic.twitter.com/v5tfJO4isp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

And by wearing the “8,” he channeled his own “Mamba Mentality” versus the University of Alabama despite the loss:

Coby Bryant wore 8 to honor Kobe vs Alabama 🙏 He only allowed 2 catches (18 yards) and 0 TDs pic.twitter.com/RSkPawIjbk — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 3, 2022

Bryant did his own “Mamba out” sign off when he announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati CB and Jim Thorpe award winner Coby Bryant says goodbye to the Bearcats, via @CBryant2_. pic.twitter.com/VhSjjkgM1O — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 17, 2022

While Gardner locked down his side by putting his own “sauce” on the Bearcat defense, Bryant snatched three interceptions, forced two fumbles and collected 44 total tackles (34 solo) in his final collegiate season.

How can This Bryant Help the 49ers?

In watching Bryant closely, his area of expertise is press coverage.

That’s going to be a significant need for a 49ers secondary that already has to deal with Kupp — plus has a loaded gauntlet featuring De’Andre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks duo of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Here’s one example of the “sticky coverage” Bryant plays, noted by national scout Russell Brown:

Sauce Gardner sticky in coverage. In the hip pocket of the WR on the corner route. The rest of the secondary in great position and as the QB rolls left, watch Coby Bryant come over the top and play through the hands of the WR. pic.twitter.com/PfvthLTN0s — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 7, 2022

Bryant then took on one of the nation’s top Group of 5 wideouts in Nevada’s Romeo Doubs…and the result was an incompletion with Bryant jarring the ball loose:

There is, however, a downside to Bryant’s game — which was briefly exposed in the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Alabama. Here, Tennessee wideout Velus Jones finds a way to avoid Bryant jamming into him, which can make NFL teams wonder if Bryant is too reliant on placing his hands on receivers.

Great display of route craftsmanship from Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. Doesn't allow Coby Bryant to touch him in press and quickly stacks vertical. Hard jabs the post then slashes the other way. Continues to create separation with arm extension. Tracks the ball to the sideline. pic.twitter.com/r3Xyv0zhyI — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) February 5, 2022

Crocker then caught this about Bryant: A technique called “opening the gate” which could expose a lot of ground for corners and play catch up with faster NFL wideouts.

I focused a lot on Coby Bryant day 1. Noticed he likes to open the gate. IDEALLY you’d like him to stay square a little longer. Didn’t think the receiver did anything to open him up #pause. But did a good job of "take away something. run to something". More clips coming pic.twitter.com/HRoSz4AEF9 — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) February 4, 2022

Here’s a further sample of the said technique Crocker explained — which came on the only touchdown he surrendered versus Norte Dame:





But, in that same Norte Dame upset, he shows he can execute the pass breakup without relying on press coverage and when playing off on a receiver.

And despite that surrendered score, Bryant broke up three Fighting Irish passes including this fourth quarter one where he closes then clamps.

With his size and physicality, plus his award win, Bryant will be a hard guy to pass up if the 49ers find that he’s available. He could help form a dynamic quartet alongside Emmanuel Moseley, Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir if he arrives to the Bay Area.