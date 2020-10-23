49ers Put WR on Trade Block

The NFL is still two weeks away from the November 3rrd trade deadline, but the San Francisco 49ers have already thrown a player up for grabs. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, 49ers wideout, Dante Pettis has been “made available” ahead of the date.”

“The Niners have made available a receiver they once had high hopes for, in Dante Pettis,” wrote Breer.

Pettis has been inactive over the last two games for the Niners. In four games this season, he only has just one target on him with zero catches and his only touches have come with a pair of punt returns.

Pettis’s NFL Resume

The 49ers drafted Pettis in the second round (44th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He marked the fourth wide receiver selected early that year.

He had a big year as a rookie. Pettis made his first NFL debut in the 49ers season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings, catching two passes for 61 receiving yards and a scare. In the same game, he returned two punts for 14 yards in the 24–16 loss. In December of 2018, Pettis was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury.

In total, Pettis reeled in 467 receiving yards on 27 catches and five touchdowns. His 17.3 yards per reception could have been fourth in the NFL if he was given enough chances in order to qualify.

Unfortunately for Pettis, his playing time has significantly dropped over the years. He appeared in 11 games last fall, finishing with a humiliating 11 receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

With the 49ers’ receiving depth chart looking healthier, there’s no need for Pettis on the team.

49ers Trending Upward

The poor San Francisco 49ers have dealt with injury after injury this season, especially at the wideout position. However, now the group seems to be trending in the right direction, up.

Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Kendrick Bourne play the majority of snaps at receiver, but Richie James and Trent Taylor are also getting more playing time in than Pettis.

Despite not being a big help in San Francisco, Pettis has the ability to provide some depth elsewhere at just 24-years-old. He’s explosive enough and can be seen as a threat downfield.

The 6-foot-1 Washington product totaled 22 receiving touchdowns in his final two years as a Husky. As a senior against the Oregon Ducks in 2017, he broke the record for most career punt return touchdowns in NCAA history. He entered the 2018 NFL draft considered as a promising player.

Pettis would be an affordable addition for a team to take a chance on and make get some use out of him.

