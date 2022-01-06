49ers RB Raheem Mostert’s 3-Year-Old Son Rushed to Hospital

The wife of San Francisco 49ers star Raheem Mostert, Devon Mostert, shared scary news on Wednesday.
According to Devon Mostert’s Instagram story, the pair’s recently born son, Devon, was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms this past week.
“If you think COVID is a joke,” Devon Mostert begins the post. “This is our sweet G man in an ambulance today after I called 911 because he was lethargic, skin was gray, lips were purple, and had a 103.5 [degree] temperature. I’m crying even typing this… This is all so scary. We are thankfully back home, but my family is very much in the thick of it. I’ll update you more soon. But this is literally my cry for you to take COVID seriously.”
While it appears the Mostert’s son, Gunnar, is now okay, Devon Mostert said herself in the post that they are still “in the thick of it.” As for updates since her post late Wednesday night, Devon Mostert has not yet posted anything on social media since.
For those reading after the Mostert’s posts expired, there is a screenshot of Devon Mostert’s post below.
Raheem Mostert Responds to Son’s Health Problems
After Devon Mostert shared her Instagram story, Raheem Mostert used her post for his own update, offering comments on the situation.
49ers Star Announces They’re Expecting Another Child
While the Mosterts are diligently focused on their son’s illness and recovery, the two also shared some special news just before Christmas. The 49ers running back shared on Instagram that they are expecting a third son.
“3 FOR 3!! Adding another BOY to the #MostertSquad! Their high school football team’s gonna be STACKED #StateChamps2034 #2035 #2036 #2037″ Mostert wrote on Instagram.
In the video, the Mostert family gathers around a giant present box. Raheem, Devon and Gunnar Mostert all push up at the same time to reveal blue balloons popping out and the family celebrating.
In the replies to the announcement, many 49ers congratulated the Mosterts on the upcoming addition to their family.
While tight end George Kittle replied with three heart emojis, San Francisco corner Emmanuel Moseley said “Congrats.”
Other names from around the NFL offered their congratulations as well, with names like Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore saying “congrats brotha” and Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis replying “3 boys that’s a blessing bro congrats.”