49ers RB Raheem Mostert’s 3-Year-Old Son Rushed to Hospital

The wife of San Francisco 49ers star Raheem Mostert, Devon Mostert, shared scary news on Wednesday.

According to Devon Mostert’s Instagram story, the pair’s recently born son, Devon, was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms this past week.

“If you think COVID is a joke,” Devon Mostert begins the post. “This is our sweet G man in an ambulance today after I called 911 because he was lethargic, skin was gray, lips were purple, and had a 103.5 [degree] temperature. I’m crying even typing this… This is all so scary. We are thankfully back home, but my family is very much in the thick of it. I’ll update you more soon. But this is literally my cry for you to take COVID seriously.”

While it appears the Mostert’s son, Gunnar, is now okay, Devon Mostert said herself in the post that they are still “in the thick of it.” As for updates since her post late Wednesday night, Devon Mostert has not yet posted anything on social media since.

For those reading after the Mostert’s posts expired, there is a screenshot of Devon Mostert’s post below.

Raheem Mostert Responds to Son’s Health Problems

After Devon Mostert shared her Instagram story, Raheem Mostert used her post for his own update, offering comments on the situation.