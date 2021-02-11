49ers Reached Out About Potential Blockbuster QB Trade: Report

The 49ers are in need of an upgrade at quarterback and have reportedly “made calls” to seek a deal for Philadephia Eagles signal-caller, Carson Wentz, according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright.

The Niners are not alone as the Bears, Colts, and Texans have also shown interest, Allbright added.

They've talked, as has Indy. Niners and (surprise) Texans have made calls that I'm aware of. Lot of "offers" getting leaked, which usually means the team shopping a player is still fishing. https://t.co/6frz0uWMdc — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 9, 2021

The Eagles Have A High-Asking Price

Philadelphia has a new sheriff in town under newly acquired head coach, Nick Sirianni, which means the Eagles are in full rebuild mode, starting at the QB position.

Wentz trade rumors started swirling over the weekend but now reports are saying the Eagles are unhappy with the trade offers they are getting, therefore, they haven’t reached a deal.

The Eagles are looking for a trade similar to the Matthew Stafford blockbuster trade which sent Stafford to the Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and two first-round picks, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

The Eagles' initial asking price for Carson Wentz was an equivalent of the return that the Lions got for Matthew Stafford, per several sources involved. They'll get less than that. How much less is the question. But that it's negotiable shows they're ready to deal him. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2021

The Eagles have some time until March 17th when the new league year begins to get Wentz off their shoulders, but if they wait, they will face a slight consequence. On the third day of the “new year” the franchise would have to hand over Wentz’s $10 million roster bonus, so they are definitely looking for a deal sooner rather than later.

With nobody interested in giving a high-asking price for Wentz, that certainly means the Eagles will look to meet in the middle. And while it’s likely the Eagles could keep the former MVP around another season, it wouldn’t make sense because they would have to risk his value drastically decreasing.

Is Wentz An Upgrade From Jimmy G.?

The answer to choosing between Jimmy G. or Carson Wentz is an obvious one. And while the 49ers made have talked to the Eagles about a trade for Wentz, that coming true is merely slim to none.

Wentz had an MVP season in 2017 and a Super Bowl win, but he has dropped off from there ever since. This past season, he completed 251-of-437 attempts (57.4 percent) for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions through 12. He was benched near the end of the season and rookie QB Jalen Hurts took over.

As for Jimmy, well he was injured but when he’s healthy, the Niners are confident he can lead them back to a Super Bowl appearance. But that’s just it, can he stay healthy the entire season?

The 49ers need someone durable, sure, but that’s not going to come from a mediocre quarterback with a high-asking price. The Niners can easily look to the draft for their future franchise QB to grow behind Garropolo.

I’m sorry Niners fans who want Wentz to come to the Bay Area (if there are any), but if the Niners are going to do a blockbuster trade, don’t count on that one. But also, don’t count them not, at least, looking around anyway, especially at Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

