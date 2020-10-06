49ers Rookie Stunned Fans With Olympic Hurdle to Score

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk gave coach Kyle Shanahan and fans a quick, but epic show on Sunday.

In the first quarter of the Week 4 matchup against the Eagles, Aiyuk found a hole off a screen pass and took off towards the end zone. Eagles defender Marcus Epps went for a tackle but it didn’t phase Ayiuk as he perfectly hurdled over him for a 38-yard touchdown.

There’s a difference between an athlete and this former Arizona State wide receiver aka Superman.

See for yourself:

This angle of Air Aiyuk 🚀😳 pic.twitter.com/LtK3oDtQwH — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 5, 2020

Aiyuk’s first two NFL touchdowns this season have been rushing scores. He had his first 19-yard scoring run in last week’s win against the winless Giants.

ASU Coach Recieves ‘Forks Up’ Text After TD

After watching the former Sun Devil score the hurdling touchdown, 49ers GM John Lynch sent a message to ASU’s head coach

“You know, it’s kinda ironic because we’re sitting there, we’re at home, our family is watching the game obviously, and as soon as he scores the touchdown I get a text from [49ers GM] John Lynch,” Herm Edwards said on Arizona Sports’ Doug & Wolf. “All it said was, ‘Forks Up.’ I said, ‘That’s pretty good.’ He’s up in the box obviously and I’m at home watching it. First thing he says as soon as he scores, ‘Forks Up.’ I texted him back and said, ‘Absolutely.’”

It definitely wasn’t much of a surprise to ASU fans.

Aiyuk Is in A Good Spot

The 49ers traded up to draft Aiyuk with the No. 25 overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

Aiyuk had himself quite the college career at Arizona State. In his final year he recorded 1192 yards right before being draft by the Super Bowl champs. Now, he’s moving up in the depth chart to become Jimmy G’s future No. 1 option.

Aiyuk brings plenty of natural athleticism with long arms, innate quickness, and a hardworking attitude that’s hard to find in the NFL. Prior to joining the Pac-12, Aiyuk played junior college ball where he also had to earn a starting spot and learned from 2019 NFL Draft first-rounder N’Keal Harry.

The rookie wideout has might have what it takes to become the top receiver in the 2020 season, but he still has a lot to prove. Obviously, we aren’t counting out George Kittle here, but it terms of wide receivers.

Shanahan’s Hope for Aiyuk

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with The Athletic a few months back promising that he and his staff would give the rookie a chance to explode in 2020.

“This guy wants to be great,” Shanahan said. “And I think he has the tools to be great. I think he has the mind-set to be great. And I promise you, schematically, we’re going to give him every chance to do that.”

Buckle up 49ers fans, Aiyuk is just getting started.

