49ers Rule Out Offensive Star, Three Others for Tennessee Titans Game

There was hope one offensive starter could make it back in time for Thursday night’s clash, but the San Francisco 49ers will be without the young playmaker.

When the Tennessee Titans welcome the Niners to Nashville tomorrow night, the visitors will be without running back Elijah Mitchell. The rising star has been a key component, but is missing another game amid his recovery from a knee injury.

The rookie has made a name for himself since coming to Santa Clara, but he’s currently on hold. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was holding out hope, as we’ve previously covered, but it was not to be.

Mitchell took his chance early in the season against the Detroit Lions, running for 104 yards and a touchdown. After a season-ending injury for Raheem Mostert, the Pro Football Reference numbers show that Mitchell has excelled in his stead.

759 yards and five rushing scores later, Mitchell is now a guy the 49ers are missing as much as anybody. Fortunately for the 49ers, they have a little wiggle room at 8-6 as Mitchell recovers.

But they may not even need it, considering what Jeff Wilson did this past Sunday.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Steps Up for the San Francisco 49ers

For the past few seasons, it has seemed like Jeff Wilson Jr. is the running back you want stepping in for injured guys or as an alternative. He had some crucial touchdowns in 2019 and early 2020, but this year hasn’t quite been the same as he has also battled the injury bug.

Well, the 26-year-old got healthy and got the call against the Atlanta Falcons and he didn’t disappoint. 110 yards on 21 carries, plus he got in the endzone for the first time this year.

There’s no question the 49ers are missing Mitchell’s dynamic rushing, but Wilson is a fine option in the interim. He and the San Francisco offensive line must carry their momentum from last Sunday into Thursday, as Tennessee is no slouch in the run game.

Per NFL.com, the Titans rank sixth in the league in yards per carry allowed. To set up quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers passing attack, it is a priority to get Wilson going early and often.

Niners Rule Out Three Other Players

Besides Mitchell, San Francisco will also be missing three other names, most notably LB Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw has been another member of the 49ers to face a string of bad injury luck this season, only appearing in two games. Meanwhile, Talanoa Hufanga has shown flashes of skill during his three starts and 14 total appearances, most notably his knack for forcing fumbles.

With Tartt off the injury list, Hufanga’s absence hurts a little less but the ideal situation is having that depth option. Hurst hasn’t played since Week 5, and has seen just a total of 41 snaps this year.

San Francisco will be hopefuly Azeez Al-Shaair makes it back in time, but like Mitchell, it’s hard to imagine them rushing him back faster than he needs. Winning in Nashville would be big, but it’s not worth losing starters and key players into the playoffs.