49ers’ Safety Ruled Out for Rest of 2020 Season

San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 year due to turf toe, Coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Thursday.

Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR that Jaquiski Tartt's season is over after dealing with turf toe during last week's game.#49ers — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) November 12, 2020

The 49ers have been dealing with injuries all season, 14 actually, so this just adds to the list of disappointments.

Jaquisiki exits the season with 30 tackles, four passes deflected, and one interception. His presence in the secondary will certainly be missed.

What This Means

Tartt didn’t last long after returning in Week 9 from a groin injury that kept him out for two games. He didn’t even last a full half before getting hurt again.

The Niners added Johnathan Cyprien to the active roster from the practice squad earlier this week. It’ll be Cyprien’s job to step up in the No. 2 spot behind Marcell Harris.

The NFL vet previously played his role on special teams so he will most likely play in the same role moving forward.

Cyprien was selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since then, he’s garnered 513 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, 16 pass deflections, and two interceptions.

49ers Promote RB Austin Walter

Aside from Cyprien, the Niners were forced to make several roster moves this week and another included moving running back Austin Walter from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Walter originally joined the league after signing with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in May of last year. He then ended up signing with the New York Giants practice squad that September. The Giants promoted Walter to the active roster where he played in one game before they waived him.

He moved his talents to the XFL in 2020 and played for the Dallas Renegades. He appeared in five games and registered four carries for 19 yards and two receptions for 31 yards.

Following the collapse of the XFL, the 49ers signed him to the practice squad back in September. He was activated for San Francisco’s Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers, where he returned three kickoffs for 64 yards (21.3 average). He moved back to the practice squad afterward.

Walter will wear number 48.

