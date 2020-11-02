49ers-Seahawks Twitter Reacts to Dante Pettis, Need for New Quarterback

The 49er’s Sunday game against the Seahawks was nothing short of a disaster and Dante Pettis and Jimmy Garropolo were two stars of the shows.

The Niners lost 37-27 when they could have actually won. They were up against one of the worst pass defenses in the league. Entering Sunday’s meeting, Seattle came in allowing 7.71 yards per attempt and were down their top safety and best cornerback.

Garoppolo and the 49ers still couldn’t figure it out. Jimmy G. was 11-for-16 passing for 84 yards before limping away in the second half with an ankle injury. Backup Nick Mullens too over and went 18-for-25 for 238 yards and two touchdowns. This difference doesn’t make sense and it didn’t to 49ers’ fans either, calling for a new quarterback.

49ers Fans Turn on Jimmy G.

Feels like this is the day #49ers fans finally turned on Jimmy Garoppolo. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) November 1, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo is the worst good quarterback in the NFL. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) November 1, 2020

I wish Jimmy Garoppolo was as good at football as he is handsome. — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) November 1, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo ain’t it, guys. — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) November 1, 2020

It’s unhealthy that there is this much controversy regarding Jimmy Garoppolo. I still don’t know how I feel about moving forward with him, but I’m starting to heavily lean towards finding a new quarterback. #49ers #FTTB — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) November 2, 2020

I want a new quarterback @49ers 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Val (@thehomieVAL) November 1, 2020

Nick Mullens is better than Jimmy Garoppolo. Jimmy Garoppolo isn't good. — Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) November 2, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo should not be a starting QB in this league. — Jesse Myers (@JesseMyers88) November 1, 2020

The 49ers need to get a new first string quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is bad under pressure, throws too many interceptions and has not recovered from his ankle injuries properly. I know the team has had several offensive line injuries, but what I said still stands. — Joshua (@HylianTimelord) November 2, 2020

Injuries on either side shouldn't take away from the biggest storyline of the game that Jimmy Garoppolo played abysmally. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 2, 2020

At the end of the day, Garoppolo is won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Niners have won plenty of games with him. He’s 22-8 as the starter in the regular season. San Francisco’s injury situation this season is the worst so it could be unfair to judge a beat-up roster.

But, Mullens looked a lot better and it might be safe to go with him on Thursday against Green Bay, whether Garoppolo’s ankle is fine or not. Still, the Niners have a lot more areas to worry about before they start at the QB position. And if they do decide to make changes, Garoppolo’s contract will allow them to do so. As for now though, they’ll probably give him a few more chances to blow it.

Pettis Is His Own Disaster

As for wideout Dante Pettis, he’s his own disaster.

In the middle of the third quarter of Sunday’s game, Pettis fielded his first-career kickoff but fumbled when he was tackled. Seattle, then, recovered and would score a touchdown six plays later to jump to a 27-7 lead.

As if it couldn’t get worse from there, Pettis injured his shoulder on the play and was questionable to return to the game.

The fumbled kickoff return had 49ers fans calling for an end to Pettis’ 49ers career.

That should probably be Dante Pettis' last play in a 49ers uniform. — Kyle Maskson (@KyleAMadson) November 1, 2020

I can’t believe they just let Dante Pettis return that kick. — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) November 1, 2020

Fans don’t even want to wait until the trade deadline.

Cut Dante Pettis tomorrow — Danny Freisinger 😷 (@DannyFreisinger) November 1, 2020

From college standout to NFL bust.

The Dante Pettis story is a tragedy. — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) November 1, 2020

Dante Pettis just coughed the ball? He's definitely getting traded after this game… — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) November 1, 2020

Yikes. Seattle doesn’t want him either.

Just get Dante Pettis off my football team. Leave him in Seattle. What a loser. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) November 1, 2020

That may have been the last time we see Dante Pettis. — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) November 1, 2020

It is difficult to imagine he will get another touch as a member of the #49ers. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 1, 2020

That was Dante Pettis’ first kickoff return ever counting college or NFL. Possibly his last as well. #49ers — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) November 1, 2020

The former second-round draft pick has failed to live up to the hype and that’s why he’s been the subject to trade speculation heading into November 3. Kyle Shanahan even told the media that the team has made and received calls on the Washington Huskie product.

In 28 games over three seasons in San Fran, Pettis has only reeled in 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns.

It’s been made pretty obvious that the 49ers’ front office is ready to part ways with Pettis. If they don’t find a trade partner for him over the next two days, he’ll probably end up getting cut anyway.

Until that happens, I hope the Niners get enough sleep for Thursday night’s game against Green Bay. They have a lot of cleaning up to do.

