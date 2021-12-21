49ers Star Trent Williams Sounds Off on Nick Bosa’s Race for DPOY

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams feels sorry for those who have to line up across from defensive end Nick Bosa.

Understandably so. The 24-year-old has been on an absolute tear this season, racking up 15 sacks in 14 games so far. He’s a clear-cut favorite for the Pro Bowl and All-Pro, and there’s still time for the edge rusher to add to his total.

That starts with a road trip to the Tennessee Titans this Thursday, where he will get a good opportunity for another big day. The Titans have allowed 41 sacks this year, the fifth-most in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference.

But before they battle Tennessee, the 49ers and Williams are building up. The 33-year-old spoke with the media on Tuesday, and had a lot to say about his defensive counterpart.

“When you look at the NFL right now, who would you take over Nick Bosa?” Williams said, according to Michael Lombardi. “To me, he’s playing some of the best football of anyone in the NFL from the edge position. I feel sorry for the other tackles. I really do. Because I had full speed reps against him. We go one-on-one. That’s full speed. We’re not taking it easy on each other. And he has the full array of everything you need. If you were to go into a lab and create a pass-rusher, Nick Bosa would walk out.”

Sure, Williams is Bosa’s teammate so he’s going to be complimentary, but that’s about as real as it gets from a veteran in Williams’ position. Plus, that’s not all the tackle had to say.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Williams Goes Deep on What Makes Bosa Hard to Deal With

The way Williams breaks it down, you would think he was a chemist. The Niners offensive lineman essentially created the Bosa formula as he continued praising his teammate.

“That’s what makes him so hard to deal with,” Williams added. “You talk about speed, you talk about quickness, you talk about power and then you add the technique and the skill. You put all that in one person, into a body into a body that’s able to do physically anything, you get a player like Nick Bosa. It sucks for the other team.”

Frank, but accurate, so basically every Trent Williams quote. Considering the two players’ respective positions, the praise is massive.

San Francisco 49ers Benefitting Greatly from Bosa

When the 49ers were entering Week 10, they were probably thrilled with Bosa’ return. Seven sacks in nine games along with two forced fumbles is elite-level return in the NFL.

But the performances the 24-year-old has turned in since have eclipsed an already stellar first half. In the past six games, Nick Bosa has racked up eight sacks and added another two forced fumbles for good measure.

San Francisco will need their defensive talisman to keep producing, but it’s already been a tremendous year. With just three games left, there’ll be plenty of eyes on Bosa to keep pushing that sack total even higher.