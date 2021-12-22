49ers TE George Kittle Responds to Below-belt Injury Against Falcons

Look, it’s football. These things happen. San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle understands.

The 49ers were able to climb up to 8-6 on the season after a 31-13 victory over the 6-8 Atlanta Falcons, putting themselves in prime position for the playoffs. But not everyone came away unscathed from the win, including Kittle.

49ers podcaster John Chapman pointed out that the star tight end went down on a play in the redzone. It can be easy to miss, so look for the left side of the video to see exactly what happens.

And, to eliminate any doubt that the moment crossed Kittle’s mind, he went back to his trusty favorite (pro wrestling) through a GIF in the replies.

In the WWE and pro wrestling in general, that’s what you call a “low blow.” They don’t look like they feel good in the ring, and it was clear it didn’t feel great for Kittle on the play.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Who’s at Fault for the Low Blow on George Kittle?

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones is met down the field by Kittle who is doing a typically solid job blocking. Jones is an incredibly talented defender, but also a guy known for his tenacity on that side of the ball.

In the split-second they meet pads, Kittle gets his block off, but not before you see Deion Jones’ left leg rise up. It’s unclear if maybe he was trying to maneuver around the 49er or was truly trying for the low blow, but either way, the damage was done.

That being said, it’s clear that it isn’t bothering him too much physically or personally. Kittle ended up playing the rest of the game and

San Francisco 49ers Riding Kittle’s Uptick in Performance

As the 49ers have racked up the wins in the back half of the 2021 season, it seems like everyone’s numbers are getting better. Edge rusher Nick Bosa has had a devastating stretch with eight sacks in six games, while Kittle has responded to a few slow weeks with big-time showings.

And by “slow,” that means still bringing in two TDs on 10 catches over Weeks 10, 11 and 12. He only had 97 yards in that span per Pro Football Reference, as the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings made it a point to try and slow him down.

After a one-catch outing against the Vikings, Kittle followed with his biggest day of the year, racking up 181 yards and two touchdowns versus the Seattle Seahawks. One good turn deserves another, so Cincinnati suffered as he brought in 151 yards and another touchdown.

Despite not reaching the endzone against the Falcons on Sunday, the 49ers TE was still productive, bringing in six receptions for 93 yards, the most of any receiving option for San Francisco.

Kittle is hot right now, and the connection with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is as good as ever. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the offensive staff have the 49ers thriving on offense, and a lot of that works off of the explosiveness Kittle brings at the tight end position.