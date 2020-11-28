49ers Three Biggest Names Could Return vs. Rams

The 49ers could see three big names return to their 53-man roster on Sunday when they take on the Rams––cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) and running Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) have all been activated from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s outing.

Per NBC Sports, head coach Kyle Shanahan said all three are still considered questionable vs. the Rams.

Richard Sherman Finally Returns

The 49ers went under the injury spell really early in the season.

Star cornerback Richard Sherman was added to the injured reserve in the season opener against the Cardinals. The Niners designated Sherman to return to practice on Nov. 9.

He was projected to return a month earlier, but that didn’t happen since the rehab process is taken extra seriously nowadays.

“This rehab process, they are way more meticulous than way back in the day when they tell you to tape it up and just get back out there, give your all, and let you go”, Sherman told Cris Collinsworth.

“They’re concerned with the long-term, making sure I’m able to play the whole season. We’ll see. I’m fighting to get out there when you’re here wearing your mask and mak[ing] sure you drink with it, and eat with it on, and don’t remove (it).”

Moster Makes His Second Return From Injury

Mostert didn’t finish the 49ers’ win over the Rams in their first outing this season due to being ruled out in the 3rd quarter.

He had already looked pretty banged up in the first half but played through it anyway. At the half, Mostert came out of the locker room with his ankle taped up. He couldn’t even make a play past his first carry in the third before being ruled out the rest of the game.

He ended the night early with 17 carries for 65 yards, and two catches for 11 yards. On the season, he has 62 touches for 453 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Mostert went on the IR with a high ankle spring. This was tough for Mostert since he had just come off of another injury. Week 6 marked Mostert’s second game returning from a mild MCL injury that set him back in Week 2 when the Niners took on the New York Jets.

Running Back Depth Could Look Better

The Niners running back depth is trending in the right direction, especially with Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. feeling better.

Wilson going down was brutal as he went on injured reserve just two days after Mostert with a high-ankle sprain. He was injured in Week 7 vs. the Patriots while scoring his third touchdown of the game. Before exiting, he had 17 carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns.

After the win, 49ers tight end George Kittle praised Wilson’s performance and you can just tell he will be happy to have his teammate’s energy back on the field with him.

“Jeff Wilson Jr. goes to a dark place before every single game,” Kittle said, per 49ers.com. “It is different than it is in practice. You can tell he is angry. He attacks it. He wants contact, he deals contact. He delivers pain. It is awesome. You can just see it in his eyes. He is a totally different person, the way he runs. It is crazy. I love being on the field with Jeff Wilson. The way he carries the football, the way he makes people look at him after he is tackled. He is an absolute monster.”

Willson has 44 touches for 238 yards and five touchdowns on the season so far.

