49ers Top Defender Ruled Out vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers are used to injuries this season but as soon as there is one step forward, they get pushed a step back with another hit to the roster.

Their final injury report was released on Friday and while Jimmy Garoppolo was not on it, their top defender Kwon Alexander was.

Alexander will miss Sunday’s game due to a high- ankle sprain, though 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t think his injury will put him on the short-term injured reserve.

A Look at Final Injury Report

The good news is also that the 49ers were prepared for this so they went ahead and worked out three linebackers; Jonas Griffith, who was on the roster during training camp, Vosean Joseph, an explosive linebacker who was drafted in the fifth-round of 2019, and veteran Corey Nelson, a seventh-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is listed as questionable and will need to pass one more concussion protocol before being cleared. Shanahan said that should happen by game time. If for some reason it doesn’t, then Ahkello Witherspoon will start in his place.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson will also be out Sunday due to a groin injury. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will be questionable with a calf injury along with Marcell Harris, who is battling an ankle injury.

OUT

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)

CB Dontae Johnson (groin)

QUESTIONABLE

S Marcell Harris (ankle)

RB Jeffrey Wilson (calf)

CB Emmanuel Moseley

The PUP List Confusion

Shanahan was asked about the three players on the PUP list: Weston Richburg, Jullian Taylor, and Ronald Blair and said that he isn’t expecting any of them until Week’s 10 or even 12.

It had originally been reported that the they would be able to practice next week, but Shanahan confirmed the wouldn’t be healthy enough to return by then. Shanahan told the media that Blair had a bit of a setback and the medical staff had to examine his knee again.

There was no word on problems with the other two, but it’s still going to be a few more weeks until this team gets the help back it needs.

Richard Sherman’s Return?

Shanahan also said Richard Sherman will need more rest before getting back out there. Following the Cardinals Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Sherman was placed on injured reserve with a strained calf.

While Shanahan isn’t sure if he’ll be back next week or the following, Sherman was ready for this weekend…at least in his head.

He Cris Collinsworth on The Chris Collinsworth Podcast featuring that he was planning to get back on the field by the October 18th.

“We’re trying to get that figured out right now,” Sherman said when asked about his return date. “I’m trying to make it back for that game (on October 18 vs. the Rams). The plan was for me to practice this week. We’re still working through that. This rehab process, they are way more meticulous than way back in the day when they tell you to tape it up and just get back out there, give your all, and let you go.

“They’re concerned with the long-term, making sure I’m able to play the whole season. We’ll see. I’m fighting to get out there when you’re here wearing your mask and mak[ing] sure you drink with it, and eat with it on, and don’t remove (it).”

Sherman is taking all the precautions he needs to in order to get healthy, but the team needs him sooner rather than later.

