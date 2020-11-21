49ers Tryout Five Players, Including One QB

The San Francisco 49ers and Kyle Shanahan had a productive Friday as they invited five players to workout, including two safeties, two wide receivers, and a quarterback.

San Fran’s roster is currently sitting at 41 players, so the team will probably since on a few of the players they brought tried out.

The roster currently is at 41 players, so the team will likely sign multiple players they’ve worked out this week.

1. Chris Edwards S.

Safety Chris Edwards was an undrafted free agent out of Idaho back in 2016. He ended up getting picked up by the Oakland Raiders but was soon released. He played just one pre-season game making three total tackles, but didn’t make the final roster cuts.

Still eager to play, he made his way to the CFL playing for the Edmonton Football Team. He spent last season with the B.C. Lions where he recorded 50 tackles, one sack, and one interception while starting 18 games.

Through 53 games in the three-down league, the 27-year-old has recorded 112 tackles, four interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and one sack.

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

2. Beau Tanner CB.

Beau Tanner is an interesting one. He actually switched from offense to defense halfway through his college career at BYU which is how he received attention from scouts.

Some fans would say, Tanner was brought into the Niners’ facility just for questioning in regards to his former teammate and quarterback Zach Wilson.

Before switching to the cornerback position, Tanner played wide receiver. In San Francisco, he would probably be viewed as a core special-teamer.

This would be a nice catch considering the NFL is transitioning into the NBA in the sense that coaches are moving players around. Tanner’s advantage is that he can adapt to both offense and defense postions.

3. Shawn Poindexter WR.

Fans should know this funky name.

Shawn Poindexter, a 6’5″, 213-pound wideout from the University of Arizona, has the size and athleticism that could make him a nightmare in any offense.

A red zone threat like Jimmy Graham who switched from basketball to football, Poindexter shifted his focus to football after briefly committing to Cal Baptist for volleyball.

He started his collegiate football career at Glendale Community College, before transferring to the University of Arizona in 2016. After an injury-plagued sophomore season and subpar junior year, Poindexter shines his senior year.

He led the team with 759 receiving yards led and his 11 receiving touchdowns tied the school record.

4. Gary Jennings WR.

Gary Jennings is another familiar name.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks but didn’t appear in a single game. Jennings was with the Dolphins this past preseason before he was cut in September.

Jennings played quarterback, wide receiver, and safety in high school and committed to West Virginia for his college career as a wideout.

As a Mountaineer, he played in 50 games with 22 starts and had 168 receptions for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns

5. Anthony Gordon QB.

Anthony Gordon marks the second quarterback the 49ers have worked out this month. Coach Kyle Shanahan won’t give the details on the Niner’s future plans but this could give you an idea of where their head is at.

Gordon isn’t necessarily known for having a sold arm, but really anything is a step up from Mullens at this point.

The 24-year-old signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this past May, but didn’t make it past the first week off September before being waived.

Gordon finished his collegiate career at Washington State. He served as the backup to Gardner Minshew in 2018 before being named the starter in 2019. He threw for 48 TDs, second-most in the nation behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

READ NEXT: 49ers Linked to New Defensive Coordinator: Report