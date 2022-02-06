49ers Twitter Becomes Enamored With Tall & Speedy Senior Bowl Standout

We already know two wide receivers Trey Lance will give the ball to in the future for the San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

But what are the chances Lance gets a tall and speedy rookie to throw to? Better yet — could it be a Fargo, North Dakota reunion between Lance and a specific 6-foot-4, 211-pound prospect who caught the attention of many watching the Senior Bowl on Saturday, February 5?

For any NFL fan, let alone 49ers fans, who watched the showcase down in Mobile, Alabama, they likely saw an intriguing under-the-radar prospect from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) realm put on a show: Christian Watson of North Dakota State.

That’s right…Watson is from Lance’s college team. And the two once did damage against college defenses the last time they were together:

A 41-yard pass from Trey Lance to Christian Watson, with some nifty moves on the sidelines, gets the Bison near the endzone. pic.twitter.com/grXay33W5l — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 16, 2019

NDSU WR Christian Watson (6’3/206) is on the receiving end of several Trey Lance bombs you’ve seen Here he does all the work himself Watson’s a super legit NFL prospect, a rJR who could bounce if he goes off in 2020 pic.twitter.com/kqcoQIGROY — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) June 18, 2020

But now the two burning questions: Are the 49ers an intriguing option for Watson? And should the 49ers find a way to draft him?

49ers Twitter Enamored With Watson

Here’s a sample of the dynamics Watson provided at the Senior Showcase:

BIG PLAY On 2nd & 9, Kenny Pickett 38-yd pass to Christian Watson .. 1st Down #National 0 #American 0 Q1 #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/RzGpp2ELIK — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) February 5, 2022

There were fans of the 49ers who already began envisioning the Lance and Watson combo in the Bay Area.

What a play by NDSU WR Christian Watson 😳#49ers #FTTB pic.twitter.com/nyTS5YZV3W — Deebo Samuel Enthusiast (@49ermedia) February 5, 2022

One 49er fan who goes by @Its_Alectricity on Twitter posted this question and statement:

“What’re the odds the 49ers are even in position to draft Christian Watson? Nah, you know what? Doesn’t matter. He’s a certified baller, would fit perfectly into our offense with Trey, and I’m absolutely ready to get my hopes up just to get hurt again. Let’s do this!” was what he tweeted.

But another fan has the belief that a Lance-Watson repairing can follow suit of what the NFL is seeing with former college teammates Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers should draft NDSU WR Christian Watson. Watson was Trey Lance's top target in college, and possesses elite athleticism (6'4, 4.4 speed). His skillset, and connection with Lance, should make the selection a no-brainer. They could replicate some Chase-Burrow magic. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/2n4wmqfR2D — Rise of an Empire Media 💛❤️ (@ROAEMedia) February 4, 2022

One more fan posted this with this wording: A wrinkle in Kyle Shanahan’s offense:

A wrinkle you see in Shanahan’s offense. Christian Watson to the 49ers. https://t.co/5VrUMCK3Oy pic.twitter.com/3JXKoBVDSW — Christian (@ChristianR_Vill) January 31, 2022

Even before his breakout day in the collegiate all-star game, Brian Peacock of Locked on 49ers has the belief that the team needs a tall, rangy downfield threat for 2022, citing Watson as the guy.

One of my early favorite picks for the 49ers. They need a rangy downfield receiver available mid rounds. Christian Watson could be just that. Bigger than I expected. We'll see how he runs. Popped on film when watching Trey Lance. Reunite the former college teammates. https://t.co/xFJhAqIneq — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) January 31, 2022

Current State of the 49ers WR Room

Again, we know who represents the future of the WR core in Samuel and Aiyuk — though the former takes handoffs as well.

But what about the rest of the receiver room?

Per Spotrac, the 49ers have four wideouts who will are unrestricted free agents for 2022: Mohamed Sanu, Trent Sherfield, Richie James and Jauan Jennings. Of the four, Sanu has the most expensive value at $1,140,000.

This could give the 49ers leverage in drafting a future target or two for Lance and the offense, especially as a late round choice. The Athletic draft expert Dane Brugler has called Watson “a day two pick,” meaning second or third round talent.

Now, is Watson himself open to the idea of being on the same roster with his former college quarterback? Here’s what he said via Eric Crocker of Locked on 49ers on Wednesday, February 2:

“It’ll be a blessing,” Watson said. “I love Trey. He’s my guy. Any opportunity in the NFL, I’ll be grateful for. Obviously, being able to play with any former teammate will be awesome for me. I’d be ready for it.”

Former North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson on potentially teaming back up with his former college Quarterback Trey Lance. pic.twitter.com/2S6hnkFFp1 — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) February 2, 2022

More of Watson’s college highlights can be seen below.