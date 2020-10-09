49ers Week 5 Injury Report: Deebo Samuel Held Out

The 49ers injury report has a surprising name on it in Thursday’s practice. Wide Reciever Deebo Samuel was held out due to an illness.

Fortunately, Samuel was not placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list so that can be ruled out of our concerns.

Samuel made his return from a foot injury and played 25 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. He had a full practice on Wednesday, so it was concerning when he was nowhere to be found at practice on Thursday. Reports initially figure it was his foot since he went on Injured Reserve before Week 1 when his foot continued to bother him and he sidelined for three weeks.

Here’s a Look at Thursday’s Full Injury Report:

Did not participate

DE Ezekiel Ansah (biceps)

CB Dontae Johnson (groin)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion)

WR Deebo Samuel (illness)

CB K’Waun Williams (knee, hip)

Limited participation

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Full participation

WR Dante Pettis (knee)

WR Trent Taylor (ankle)

S Jimmie Ward (wrist)

Some positive changes to the injury report are in the 49ers’ secondary. Safety Jimmie Ward missed Wednesday’s practice with a wrist injury but was a full participant in Thursday’s session. Also, Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon missed Wednesday with a hamstring injury, but was limited Thursday.

The 49ers hope to get their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back this week who is nursing a high ankle sprain. This would be a huge facelift to an offense that struggled during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

49ers vs. Dolphins Matchup

With a record of 2-2, the 49ers are now in danger of dropping out of the playoffs if they can’t figure out a winning streak in the coming weeks.

They’ll face the 1-3 Miami Dolphins this Sunday before looking a daunting stretch that sees them face the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams twice.

The Miami Dolphins should be a sigh of relief, but Brian Flores has managed to shock the league this season even without being consistent about it.

More Good News for San Fran

Following the Cardinals Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Sherman was placed on injured reserve with a strained calf.

Sherman told Cris Collinsworth on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring that he’s planning to get back by the October 18 game.

“We’re trying to get that figured out right now,” Sherman said when asked about his return date. “I’m trying to make it back for that game (on October 18 vs. the Rams). The plan was for me to practice this week. We’re still working through that. This rehab process, they are way more meticulous than way back in the day when they tell you to tape it up and just get back out there, give your all, and let you go.

“They’re concerned with the long-term, making sure I’m able to play the whole season. We’ll see. I’m fighting to get out there when you’re here wearing your mask and mak[ing] sure you drink with it, and eat with it on, and don’t remove (it).”

NFL vets Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson have been the Niners’ go-to guys with Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley, and Ahkello Witherspoon all injured.

