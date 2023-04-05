49ers Set to Watch Hard-Hitting Ex-Teammate of Aaron Banks: Report

When the San Francisco 49ers drafted Aaron Banks out of Norte Dame in 2021, they brought back a Bay Area prep football star from El Cerrito High over to the Bay Area.

Now, the 49ers have a chance to add to the ECHS Gaucho representation in the form of Banks’ hard-hitting ex-teammate — by watching him at their upcoming local prospect camp.

Via NFL insider Aaron Wilson of NBC 2 Houston, Delano Ware of Western Michigan is coming back to the Bay where he’ll compete with Bay Area and other local stars to get on the 49ers’ draft board.

Again, Ware is already familiar with one member of the 49ers. He and Banks lined up together for the 2016-2017 Gauchos.

Ware Once Won Over Ex-49ers DB

After Banks graduated in the 2017 class and headed off to South Bend, Indiana, Ware became the hard-nosed enforcer of the Gauchos.

Then at 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, Ware emerged as a fierce hitter and late blooming Power 5 prospect. Ware was lauded for his ability to patrol the middle, then go on a destructive path toward whoever dared to catch the ball in front of him. But before getting on the NCAA Football radar, his skill set once won over a former 49ers defensive back in Mark McMillan during a period when the retired NFL veteran ran the Blue-Grey All-American Combine.

“Ware is a long, athletic safety with tremendous upside and is truly a SEC, Big 12 or Pac-12 caliber defensive back and should have no problem securing a scholarship as a student-athlete,” McMillan said via 247Sports back in June 2017.

Ultimately, Ware emerged as a three-star prospect who was once verbally committed to Nevada. However, Lovie Smith and company saw how much of a fit he would be at the University of Illinois — which led to the Big 10 school offering Ware in October 2017 and eventually got him to flip to the Fighting Illini — making the official announcement during the early signing period of December 2017.

By getting Ware, Smith and the Illini ended up with the Defensive Most Valuable Player of his league. Ware ended up with 68 total tackles with 38 solo stops and 2.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage during his time with the Fighting Illini. He also got the chance to play at Levi’s Stadium in the 2019 RedBox Bowl against the University of California.

Ware then grad transferred to Western Michigan where his numbers spiked: 105 total tackles, 68 solo stops and two interceptions.

Ware Brings Rare Versatility, Pointing to a Possible fit on the 49ers

Here’s what could win over the 49ers once they scout Ware among the other prospects at their local prospect camp: Ware’s versatility.

At Illinois, Ware was in a safety/nickelback/rover role. He eventually grew into a linebacker role. Smith over time began to trust Ware as a blitzer bringing the heat from the edge. WMU additionally had him playing closer to the line of scrimmage, which helps explain his skyrocketing tackle production.

Play

Delano Ware College Career Highlight Tape Delano Ware safety from Richmond, California. Played the at University of Illinois and Western Michigan University. 2023-02-26T02:05:16Z

Ware prided himself on his versatility in an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds on December 23, 2022, including highlighting his favorite scheme that showcased that skill: The 3 deep 2 under fire zone blitz.

“At Western Michigan we were a very successful defense especially on 3rd, like top five in the country. In fire zones, I was very versatile. I was playing a different position in our defense. I was able to blitz and cover,” Ware detailed.

Another aspect that could win over teams including the 49ers: Ware is a shoulder-first defender who’s out to let it be known he won’t play soft on offenses. That kind of versatile aggression can come in handy for a team seeking to fill the spot bequeathed by Azeez Al-Shaair but also add an extra presence in a safety room that no longer has Jimmie Ward.

The downside with Ware is that he wasn’t much of a ball-hawk at both college stops, hence his three career picks across five CFB seasons. And because he plays a reckless style, he tends to over pursue his target which can lead to a missed tackle. Ware may become better suited as a box defender to start.

But now, he’s got a chance to cement his name in front of the Niners…and also have a ECHS reunion.