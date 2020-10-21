Rams Aaron Donald Throws Shade at 49ers Deebo Samuel

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald appeared to be a little salty after the team’s loss to the 49ers. After the game, Donald was asked what it was like preparing to defend a player like Deebo Samuel. Donald responded by asking “Who?” as if he did not hear the question. The reporter repeated the question, and Donald maintained that he did not know anything about the 49ers receiver.

“Who’s that?” Donald asked.

Samuel took to social media to have some fun after Donald’s comments went viral. The 49ers receiver posted a clip of Donald’s comments to his Instagram Story and tagged the Rams Pro Bowler.

“[I don’t] think you hear me yet 3-0 against Rams,” Samuel noted on Instagram.

Here is a clip of Donald’s comments about Samuel.

Aaron Donald disrespects Deebo Samuel after losing to the #49ers on #SNF 🍿 pic.twitter.com/oJI1GHUvUr — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) October 19, 2020

Samuel Had His Best Performance of the Season vs. Rams

Samuel is just starting to hit his stride after starting the season recovering from an injury. The 49ers receiver notched his best performance of the season with six receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

It was a much-improved outing for the 49ers after their blowout loss to the Dolphins in Week 5. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted the team wanted to bounce back after being “embarrassed” the previous week.

“We always have a pretty big sense of urgency, but I think when you get embarrassed like we did last week, and when you get embarrassed like that, you can find out a lot about your team,” Shanahan explained, per 49ers.com. “We came in Monday and it was a hard day, but usually when stuff like that happens, guys either give in because it gets too hard and they try to hide and point fingers a little bit and just go through the motions or guys try to step it up and get better. …They tried to get better this week and not worry about anything else. Usually when you do that and you can put together those types of practices, usually the results are better and I’m glad that they were because I thought they really earned it throughout the week and today.”

Garoppolo on Samuel: ‘He Runs Like a Running Back, Has Moves Like a Receiver’

Jimmy Garoppolo praised Samuel after the team’s win citing his versatility as being a big factor in the 49ers offense. San Francisco has had success on short tosses to Samuel allowing him to utilize his play-making abilities.

“Yeah, it’s a different type of play, but it’s all around the NFL now,” Garoppolo noted, via 49erswebzone.com. “Deebo, I think he’s the best in the league at it. The guy, he runs like a running back, has moves like a receiver. It’s unique what he could do with the ball in his hands. It was a great, great offensive job tonight. Great defense. I mean, it was all three phases working together.”

The Niners are hoping Samuel and Garoppolo can keep the momentum going in Week 7 against the Patriots. We can expect the ball to continue to be in Samuel’s hands more now that the receiver appears to be back at full strength.

