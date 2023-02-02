Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off on 49ers Speculation

Fans of the NFL now know one place Aaron Rodgers won’t be next season: The San Francisco 49ers.

The perennial Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 45 Most Valuable Player himself let it be known that he’s not heading to the Niners — during a round of golf at Pebble Beach on Thursday, February 2.

“I’m not going to San Fran!” He made loud and clear before teeing off.

Aaron Rodgers on the tee at the #ATTProAm "I'm not going to San Fran."

It officially marks the latest time Rodgers, a childhood fan of the 49ers, has helped squash 49er rumblings. His name has constantly has been linked as a possibility not only because of his past fandom of the Niners, but having Bay Area ties by starring at nearby University of California.

Rodgers is still undecided on what his 2023 plans will be and if it will continue to involve the Green Bay Packers. He broke his silence on his pending future with The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, February 1.

“It’s going to be a little bit more time for my decision, and I feel confident that in a couple weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions,” Rodgers told McAfee.

"I feel confident that in a couple weeks I'll feel more strongly about one of the two decisions" @AaronRodgers12 shares his thoughts on returning for a 19th season

Rodgers also sounded off on the ESPN Adam Schefter report that the Packers intend to trade the four-time All-Pro.

“It sounds like there are already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which is interesting,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I’m not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind, one way or another, then you guys and the Packers — not in that order — and everybody else will know.”

Rodgers Joins Fellow NFL Legend in Helping Rule Out 49ers

Rodgers isn’t the first NFL icon quarterback this week to help squash 49er rumors.

Tom Brady, who had been additionally linked as a 49ers possibility for 2023, ended that rumbling by announcing his retirement on Tuesday, January 31 via a social media video.

Brady, like Rodgers, is another one who has revealed his fandom for the 49ers — due to growing up in nearby San Mateo, California and going to games at Candlestick Park as a kid.

Brady was set to become a unrestricted free agent for the 2023 free agency cycle that begins on March 15.

Insider & Columnist Reveals a Telling Statement From 49ers Player

So no Rodgers or Brady. There won’t be Jimmy Garoppolo either — as head coach Kyle Shanahan told the Bay Area media on Wednesday that he doesn’t see any scenario of bringing back Garoppolo to the 2023 roster, which allows the unrestricted free agent to pick and choose his next destination after being the subject of trade talks last offseason.

It’s officially expected to be a two-person race between 2021 first round selection Trey Lance and the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft Brock Purdy. However, NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Matt Maiocco provided this telling nugget from an anonymous 49ers player.

“I think there will be a lot of pissed-off people in this locker room if Brock Purdy is not the starter next season,” Maiocco revealed on his 49ers Talk Podcast with Jennifer Lee Chan.

There’s a dilemma for Purdy, though: His recovery time for the elbow injury he sustained in the NFC title game is expected to keep him away from OTAs and minicamp. Lance, who fractured his fibula in his ankle from week 2 of this past season, is expected to throw during offseason workout periods.