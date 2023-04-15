49ers Come to an Agreement to Bring Back Key Rotational Defender

After spending the better part of a month on the open market, defensive end Kerry Hyder has reportedly agreed to re-sign with the San Francisco 49ers in a deal first reported by Ian Rapoport, the National Insider for NFL.com.

“The 49ers are re-signing veteran DL Kerry Hyder, source said,” Ian Rapoport wrote. “He’s been a solid rotational piece for one of the best D-lines in football, and he remains in SF.”

Initially signed by San Francisco in 2020 on a one-year deal, Hyder took his talents up the coast in 2021 to play for the Seattle Seahawks but returned to the 49ers in 2022, when he re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, according to Spotrac. Now back on his third contract with the 49ers, Hyder joins a defensive end group that features Nick Bosa, Drake Jackson, Austin Bryant, and Clelin Ferrell and will continue to compete for snaps at defensive end in base packages and on the interior for obvious passing downs.

Kerry Hyder Took the Long Road to the San Francisco 49ers

Initially entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, Hyder began his career with the New York Jets but never played a snap for Gang Green, as he was released in August of 2014 and then spent part of his rookie season on the practice squad. From there, Hyder signed a reserve/future contract with the Detroit Lions, where he appeared in 24 games with two starts from 2015-18 and amassed nine sacks, 42 tackles, and 21 QB hits.

Signing with Dallas on a one-year, $1 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys during his first true test of free agency 2019, Hyder appeared in all 16 games with only one start and posted 19 tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack, and 19 pressures over 439 defensive snaps. Hitting the free agent market again off an improved 2019 season versus his 2018 numbers, Hyder signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the 49ers, where he was expected to fill a depth role behind Bosa and Arik Armstead but ended up starting 14 games after watching the former tear his ACL in Week 2.

In his first season wearing red and gold, Hyder had a breakout campaign, recording 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, and 8.5 sacks while picking up a career-high 32 pressures on 721 defensive snaps. Hyder was able to parlay this play to a new two-year, $6.8 million contract with Seattle, but ultimately, it was short-lived; Hyder only played started seven games for the Seahawks versus 15 games played but only recorded 1.5 sacks to go with 33 tackles, 11 QB hits, and 13 pressures and was released in the spring of 2022.

Kerry Hyder Has Proven Reliable Vet for the Niners

Back in Santa Clara on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, Hyder played a hybrid role for the 49ers in 2022, lining up at defensive end on base down and kicking inside on obvious passing downs, especially during the middle of the season when Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were unable to play due to injury.

Though Hyder only started one game, he ranked fourth on the team in defensive snaps played by a defensive end at 356 – ranking behind Bosa (746), Charles Omenihu (573), and Samson Ebukam (559) – and ranked second on the defensive line in passes defensed at three, trailing only Jackson, who recorded eight over only 315 snaps as a rookie. Back in San Francisco under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, it will be interesting to see how Hyder fits in the 49ers’ new defensive scheme and if he can recapture his 2020 glory.