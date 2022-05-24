Pro Bowler’s Absence From 49ers Sparks Debate on Future

One cornerstone of the San Francisco 49ers was a no-show for day one of Organized Team Activities in Santa Clara on Monday, May 23.

But this wasn’t just Deebo Samuel. This prized centerpiece for what the 49ers accomplish on offense who was absent was center Alex Mack.

First reported by 49ers insider and columnist of NBC Sports Bay Area Matt Maiocco on the morning of Tuesday, May 24, the perennial Pro Bowl center was notably absent from taking part in team drills.

“Center Alex Mack did not attend the first day of 49ers organized team activities on Monday, according to a source,” Maiocco tweeted before 6:30 a.m. PT. “There’s still no official word from Mack about his plan for the 2022 season. The NFL All-Decade player is 36 and a 13-year pro.”

Throughout the offseason, it’s been widely speculated around the 49ers that Mack has mulled retirement.

However, a Tuesday tweet from another 49ers insider has sparked some debate that Mack may not officially hang up the cleats or sign the retirement papers just yet.

Mack’s Name Noticeable on 1 Sheet of Paper

The Athletic’s David Lombardi was on hand at the first open practice involving the 49ers at their Santa Clara facility next to Levi’s Stadium.

Lombardi posted a photo of the updated 2022 roster before the 49ers ran through their series of drills. But one thing worth noticing on the sheet of paper: Mack’s name is still listed.

New 49ers roster, hot off the press. First 2022 open practice starts in 40 minutes pic.twitter.com/V4po8Jt4Mg — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 24, 2022

Fans began to notice No. 50 on the paper.

Plus another fan who tweeted how he didn’t expect Mack’s name to be mentioned at OTA’s.

Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners also came across Mack’s name.

FWIW — Alex Mack is currently listed on the 49ers alphabetical roster 👀 — Brad (@Graham_SFN) May 24, 2022

What it All Could Mean for 49ers & Mack

For what it’s worth, here’s what seeing Mack’s name points to: He’s still a 49er and the door is wide open for him to return at any day.

As it is, 49ers general manager John Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan on March 3 that Mack was trending toward playing in 2022. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also added to the Bay Area media after the NFL Draft on April 30 “We both have an idea which way he’s leaning, but that’s really not us to [announce] that. It’s kind of up to Alex.”

But back to Maiocco, there’s still no indication that Mack is a lock to return to the 49ers. The columnist pointed to one more reason why Mack is taking his time with his future playing decision.

“He also has a very good reason for staying away after getting married this offseason,” Maiocco wrote.

If Mack continues to be a no show, Maiocco points out this potential scenario for Shanahan and S.F.

“The 49ers have the option of moving Daniel Brunskill to center, where he started every game during the second half of the 2020 season,” Maiocco said. “The entire offseason program is voluntary until the team holds its mandatory minicamp June 13-15.”

Maiocco also mentioned Jake Brendel as a possibility — saying how he was “the 49ers’ backup center last season and is likely to see considerable time with the first-team offense in Mack’s absence.”

With no Mack, here’s what the 49ers first team offense looked like in front of the media:

2nd team 49ers O-line today… LT Sam Schlueter

LG Nick Zakelj

C Keaton Sutherland

RG Spencer Burford

RT Jaylon Moore 3rd team… LT Schlueter

LG Jason Poe

C Dohnovan West

RG Burford

RT Alfredo Guttierez Young guys will see plenty of reps this spring — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 24, 2022

Lombardi also had this nugget about Brendel should the 49ers and Mack move on.

“When discussing a potential Alex Mack succession plan, we cannot ignore an overlooked fact: Jake Brendel really impressed the 49ers’ staff last training camp to earn a spot on the 53. Brendel is a vet with a bit of starting experience; he’d seem to have early leg up for the job,” Lombardi tweeted.