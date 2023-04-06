49ers Called to Pull Draft Trade on Former Starter Falling From Lineup

Ideas continue to sprout involving the San Francisco 49ers for their draft night set for April 28, including if they should move some of their own players elsewhere. Especially past starters.

Peter Panacy of FanSided on Wednesday, April 5 is one analyst who believes the Niners should consider moving one of their past starters once the draft arrives. One of his thoughts? Moving on from a defender best known for helping solidify the 49ers’ 2021 playoff appearance but suddenly falling down the rotation: Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Why Thomas Has Been Called a Trade Candidate

There was a period when it looked like the 2021 third rounder had his starting spot locked away as Thomas stepped in for the injured Emmanuel Moseley — plus also stepped up when Jason Verrett was dealing with one of his ACL tears.

“Late in 2021, it appeared as if then-rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas had finally overcome some first-year woes and was capable of being a quality starter in a full-time role,” Panacy wrote.

He won over the 49ers Faithful in Week 18 of the 2021 season: Delivering the game-sealing interception in overtime to send the 49ers into the playoffs.

Times have drastically changed since that pick made in front of Odell Beckham.

“Thomas struggled mightily in training camp the following year and was relegated to special teams duties his sophomore season, all to the tune of a mere 41 defensive snaps throughout 2022,” Panacy said.

Furthermore for Thomas: “Even after San Francisco lost now-Detroit Lions corner Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending ACL tear in Week 5, it was fellow 2021 rookie Deommodore Lenoir who stepped into the void. Not Thomas.”

Lenoir, who was taken in the fifth round of that same class of 49ers 2021 draftees, has more than likely assured himself of having an expanded role in the 49ers defense following his breakout postseason performance. Elsewhere, Charvarius Ward has the No. 1 CB spot locked in after delivering a stout first season with the Niners.

Thomas Likely Worth Day 2 Pick if Dealt

Thomas unfortunately has run into a phase of his career where his snaps have become limited.

Even if he were to return to the Bay Area, he’s in a situation where he’s nothing more than a third CB option or facing becoming the fourth if S.F. opts to draft a corner with one of their early picks. The question becomes — is he tradeable? Even with his lack of lengthy action?

“Turning 24 years old this season, Thomas still has the ‘potential’ moniker on his side and flashed enough promise two years ago to make him a modest asset to move,” Panacy wrote.

He believes the day two selection Thomas would probably be worth a second day draft selection as an even exchange.

“The 49ers won’t get back anything close to the third-round pick they used on him in 2021, but it’d be better than going after another body and subsequently waiving Thomas before he entered the third season of his pro career,” Panacy said.

Perhaps a team retooling their defense and gravitating toward a 49ers identity — a la the Houston Texans — can maybe become a suitor if the 49ers want to move Thomas and give him a fresh start. Another CB needy team is the Las Vegas Raiders, who have moved on from Rock Ya-Sin and were 29th in passing yards allowed.