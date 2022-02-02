Analyst Calls for 49ers to Keep $3.5 Million Free Agent

How many of the 15 defensive free agents on the San Francisco 49ers can the franchise keep?

Better yet, which defensive players on the league’s ninth ranked defense are worth keeping?

Half of the 49ers‘ 2022 free agency class reside on the unit that helped carry the 49ers into the NFC championship game — frustrating high-powered offenses like the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers along the way before falling on Sunday, January 30 at SoFi Stadium to the Rams.

There’s one analyst who believes that out of all the 49ers who are heading into the new team realm come March, there’s one defender worth up to $3.5 million who put together a career-best season, and who he believes is the one worth keeping on board.

Spoiler alert: It’s not the second-leading pass rusher on the 49ers Arden Key.

Who Should the 49ers Keep?

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus released his list of “One Impending Free Agent Every NFL Team Should Bring Back” on Wednesday, February 2.

Monson decided not to select Key as his choosing, even after the upcoming free agent produced a career-best 6.5 sacks while playing in a loaded defensive line.

Who was Monson’s choice? Interior defender D.J. Jones. Here’s why:

“Jones has had a career year for the 49ers, earning a 73.7 PFF grade and playing more snaps than ever. Jones tallied 24 pressures on the season, almost matching his career total from the four previous years combined. He posted some impressive play against the run on the interior for San Francisco, offering a presence the team has missed since trading away DeForest Buckner. Jones isn’t the same type of player as Buckner, but he adds significantly to the 49ers’ defensive front. The team would be wise to try and retain his services.”

It’s obviously a curious choice. Plus a perplexing one among some 49er fans considering the year and pass rushing presence Key brought especially in a division that had Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson — plus the 49ers having the face Aaron Rodgers twice, then Dak Prescott and AFC champion quarterback Joe Burrow.

But that’s not discounting what Jones brought to the trenches. In looking back at past clips, he did indeed bring a strong value to the 49ers’ biggest strength on defense: The front line.

How Jones Fared Along the Line of Scrimmage

Though relatively undersized at 6-feet, 305-pounds, plus facing guards with a near 30-40 pound advantage over him, Jones proved he wasn’t one who would get easily pushed around. In fact, he found his way around blockers, literally.

Here’s one example during the NFC wildcard contest against the Cowboys, where Jones swims over his blocker and leaves Prescott running then losing 14 yards.

Divine swim move from D.J. Jones. Over 300 pounds of mass explodes out of the gate so quickly and elusively that 52 touches only air pic.twitter.com/z73zLLnq04 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 17, 2022

But here’s one that shows the brute upper body violence Jones possesses: He’s facing Josh Jones of the Arizona Cardinals, who stands at a more towering 6-foot-5, 319-pounds. Jones not only immediately extends his hands and jams into Josh Jones’ numbers, but swipes down on his left arm to free himself up, then pushes the larger lineman backwards in the sack of Murray:

D.J. Jones absolutely abuses Josh Jones on this sack. Talk about freakish strength. Sheesh #49ers pic.twitter.com/lNOiLLpdhg — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 11, 2021

He also shows his ability to step up on the always critical third and shorts. Against Philadelphia, Jones shows his wicked explosive first step after the snap to destroy this running play:

D.J. Jones is 8th among all interior Dlinemen in the NFL with a PFF grade of 81.8 Here he beats a double-team on 3rd & 1 & blows up Miles Sanders, forcing Philly to attempt a field goal that was blocked by Javon Kinlaw. #49ers pic.twitter.com/V3RQT4BEzn — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 23, 2021

Two sacks aren’t exactly eye-popping when someone looks at that statistic. However, Jones produced career-bests in combined tackles (56), solo tackles (40) and stops for a loss (10) per Pro Football Reference.

But here’s what Jones and the 49ers are both facing: His one-year, $3,500,000 he signed is up soon. And at 27 plus entering his fifth NFL season soon, Jones is starting to show that he’s hitting his prime — which usually means a larger contract could be in the works. Other NFL teams could flash him a richer deal and make him a trench cornerstone.

The 49ers are again in a tough spot. Should they keep their defensive line rotation, it starts with keeping the guys who gave them their line impact, including Jones.