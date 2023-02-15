$61 Million Deal Predicted for 17-game 49ers Starter: Analyst

One San Francisco 49ers player who started in every game has positioned himself for a hefty payday with free agency a month away.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is being predicted by David Kenyon of Bleacher Report to earn this deal: Four years, $61 million with $32 million in guaranteed money in his article from February 11. That will mean a significant jump for the towering 6-foot-8 blocker’s four-year, $18,341,721 deal he signed back in 2018.

But here’s the kicker — the 2023 unrestricted free agent isn’t projected to sign that huge deal with another team. Kenyon predicts McGlinchey will sign that contract with the 49ers.

Similar Blockbuster Deal is Reason Why McGlinchey is Predicted to Stay Put

Resigning McGlinchey is a tall order for the 49ers, especially considering the dollar figures Kenyon wrote and the 49ers facing other notable signing decisions.

However, the NFL analyst mentioned a “trend” that involves McGlinchey’s position that has surfaced.

“In case you haven’t noticed the trend, comparable agreements are a leading factor in these projections. As the 2022 campaign neared its end, Browns right tackle Jack Conklin signed a four-year, $60 million extension with $28.9 million guaranteed. That’s an easy comparison for Mike McGlinchey, who, like Conklin, is 28,” Kenyon wrote.

Yes indeed, Conklin did secure a large paycheck from the Browns. However, he came to them after his entry level four-year, $15,897,658 deal with the Tennessee Titans made him an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 season. Conklin’s extension was done on December 26, 2022. He’s also turned himself into a decorated fixture on the Browns’ line, while McGlinchey is largely overshadowed by All-Pro and perennial Pro Bowler Trent Williams.

“Conklin, granted, is a two-time first-team AP All-Pro. McGlinchey hasn’t earned that level of recognition, so it’s plausible San Francisco has a little bit of leverage in these talks,” Kenyon wrote.

Kenyon then added that McGlinchey’s situation could witness a spike in value.

“But the important point to remember is that Conklin inked an extension, whereas McGlinchey may reach the open market. Presumably, that would increase his price, but he’s a player the Niners should keep given how ideally his run-blocking prowess fits the offense,” Kenyon wrote.

McGlinchey Hopes to Stay

As McGlinchey was clearing out his locker room two days after the NFC title game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he let it be known to the Bay Area media where he would love to be in 2023.

“I love being here,” McGlinchey said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “The Bay has become my home.”

However, he did address the potential of receiving higher pay elsewhere.

Said McGlinchey: “The opportunity to have life-changing money for my family, that’s definitely a factor that needs to be weighed in for this decision. It’s not the only factor but, yeah…”

He added one more reason why he’s hopeful to extend his stay with the 49ers: Watching what happens to former teammates when they leave the organization.

“It’s hard to ever want to leave this place,” he said. “I’ve seen people do it and be kind of heartbroken about it later on. You got to do a lot of thinking and see how the chips fall.”

The 49ers would most definitely need to clear up lots of cap room to give McGlinchey the kind of deal Kenyon predicts. That could also come at the expense of restructuring some deals or severing ties with other veteran starters. McGlinchey’s return will benefit the run offense greatly, but his struggles in pass protection could be what convinces the 49ers to look for someone else to fill that right tackle spot should McGlinchey walk come March 15.

Williams himself hopes to see McGlinchey back, but told Jennifer Lee Chan and Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday, February 14 that it won’t be easy. Yet Williams adds that if McGlinchey isn’t around, Colton McKivitz is already lined up as the top successor with Williams telling both columnists “we have full faith in Colton.”