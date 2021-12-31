Analyst Says it’s ‘Time to Recognize’ Historic Season From 49ers Star

One man from the San Francisco 49ers has provided history for the national analytics website Pro Football Focus.

And in return, PFF hopes the NFL world can recognize the dominance that’s been on display by left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams has soared to a 98.3 grade this season by the national analytics website — rewarding Williams with the highest-grade ever for any NFL player by PFF. That includes names like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or the man PFF has tabbed as the league’s best overall player annually before the season Aaron Donald.

Now, PFF writer Doug Kyed released an article on Thursday, December 30 called “It’s Finally Time to Recognize San Francisco 49ers OT Trent Williams for his Historic Season as NFL’s Top-Graded Player.”

The message? It’s time to acknowledge the way Williams has dominated — if no one has done so already. Even Kyed’s fellow PFF colleague Jeff Deeney has recognized how the 49ers’ top blindside protector has changed the metrics and grading scale the site uses, saying “Trent Williams is having a season we have never seen before in our grading.”

PFF Believes Williams has Played at MVP Level

For an overview of how Williams has fared this season, here’s a recap:

He became the leader among left tackles in Pro Bowl voting.

Per PFF, he’s had just one game where his grade fell below 70 in his overall play for the 13 contests he’s played in.

Also according to the analytics site, Williams has allowed just one sack on 481 pass blocking attempts.

Williams has been so near flawless at his position, that Kyed believes the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder could have been easily the NFL’s Most Valuable Player if the award doesn’t go towards a quarterback. Kyed wrote:

“If the NFL MVP award wasn’t handed to the best quarterback and was instead given to the league’s best player, then one of the league’s most unheralded big men would finally receive his due this February. The MVP has never gone to an offensive lineman and probably never will, simply because it’s a position group largely ignored by the masses. But if there’s a player who can make even the most casual fans appreciate line play, it’s San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, the unique offensive lineman with a legitimate highlight reel.”

Williams has indeed put together quite the reel — which could pass as a tutorial on how to obliterate your opponent as a offensive lineman.

2021 Clips Show how Williams Received his PFF Grade

Here’s one example against the Green Bay Packers on which Williams shows how to open up a lane near the goal line:

PFF’s best run blocker this season? 💪 Trent Williams – 97.0 💪pic.twitter.com/Bfsumc1UNn — PFF (@PFF) November 4, 2021

This highlight shows how to run over linebackers courtesy of Williams:

Trent Williams is sending LBs to next week pic.twitter.com/FYrwrj0wsl — PFF (@PFF) September 13, 2020

This one exemplifies lead blocking and staying on your block to allow six points for the offense:

It’s a guaranteed TD with Trent Williams as a lead blocker

pic.twitter.com/FBKdeXr8iF — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2021

On this play, Williams shows how linemen can actually showcase their throwing ability on the field:

And lastly, from his recent game against the Tennessee Titans, Williams shows how to cause congestion to free up some running room:

Look at how quickly Trent Williams gets to the 2nd-level and then proceeds to washout half the defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/wKdXVzZ4Ps — Brad (@Graham_SFN) December 30, 2021

Williams also provided a nightmare moment for Fox Sports 1 personality and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, who shared the funny yet not-so-memorable moment on “Speak For Yourself” on Wednesday, December 22.

Trent Williams is a beast! @EmmanuelAcho shares story when @TrentW71 tried destroying him during a game. 😱 pic.twitter.com/289juLDmLU — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) December 22, 2021

The 33-year-old is playing at a Pro Bowl level that makes PFF believe he’s deserving of MVP consideration. Kyed and PFF acknowledge that Williams, despite the prowess he’s displayed in the trenches, won’t win the award. But, there’s one more honor Williams can receive that Kyed points out.

“In the midst of the highest-graded season in PFF’s history, if Williams can’t take home MVP or offensive player of the year, he should finally get that coveted first-team All-Pro honor. He’s due,” Kyed wrote.