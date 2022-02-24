Analyst Tabs ‘Non-Threatening’ QB as Ideal 49ers Backup for Trey Lance

Names like Marcus Mariota and Mitchell Trubisky have floated around as potential backup quarterback ideas for the San Francisco 49ers.

Both former top 10 draft picks obviously makes a lot of sense — given the fact that the 49ers will eventually gravitate toward a dual-threat passer in last year’s first rounder Trey Lance. And the ‘Niners look like they’re better suited to have someone with a background on taking read option keepers as the second in command for the offense if Lance goes down.

But one NFL analyst has a different idea: Bring in a “non-threatening” quarterback to Lance, who happens to also be someone with previous ties to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and ties to the franchise.

The Surprise ‘Ideal’ Backup to Lance

In a recent edition of Heavy’s I’m Just Saying hosted by Brian Mazique, the Heavy of Patriots writer made his pick for top No. 2 option behind Lance in 2022.

Before unveiling the pick, it just so happens that this passer backed up a first rounder from the 2021 class this past season. Who is Mazique tabbing as the ideal backup to Lance?

“My answer to this question is Brian Hoyer,” Mazique said.

Hoyer is definitely an out-of-the-blue pick among the list of free agent quarterbacks listed for the 2022 class, including Mariota and Trubisky who played on playoff teams this past season. Hoyer, however, was also a No. 2 guy on a playoff team in the AFC while backing up rookie Mac Jones as Mazique reminded.

“I feel like that role that he played with Mac Jones in New England was vital. He is a non-threatening guy that is totally on board with your development,” Mazique said.

Here’s another reason why the 36-year-old Hoyer to S.F. makes sense: It could lead into a future post-NFL career.

“Hoyer is likely moving towards a future career in coaching and working with young quarterbacks is simply adding to his resume,” Mazique said. “He can come over here to San Francisco and have a similar impact to what he did on the east coast with the Patriots. Before he even officially becomes a coach he can earn this reputation as a quarterback whisperer.”

And the potential move to the Bay will match him up once again with another man known as a “quarterback whisperer.”

“Kyle Shanahan has a history with Hoyer so that would make sense. He is familiar with the system and the coaching staff and it would be a really good spot to slide in as the backup,” Mazique said.





Hoyer’s History With Shanahan

Hoyer and Shanahan collaborated together twice during the veteran quarterback’s career.

The first time: Hoyer suited up for a then 34-year-old Shanahan when the latter was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2014. Hoyer delivered his first and only 3,000-yard campaign that season (3,326). The Browns went 7-9 that season…with Hoyer the winning starter in all seven victories.

2014 Browns under Shanahan, "Y Leak" out of 13 personnel (1 back, 3 tight ends). This should've been a TD but, well, Brian Hoyer. pic.twitter.com/YTJ2ZeLy1P — Rich (@richjmadrid) August 23, 2020

Hoyer then went on to the Houston Texans for one season, when he threw for a career-best 19 touchdowns. Then along came a pit stop with the Chicago Bears where Hoyer went 1-4 as a starter, but threw 6 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Then came the second linking with Shanahan: The 2017 season. Hoyer signed a two-year deal to rejoin his former offensive coordinator. But his stay in the Bay was short-lived — he lost all six games as a starter and was eventually released by the team.

How Much Would Hoyer Demand?

The 6-foot-2 Hoyer would definitely not command a high salary if he’s an option.

His base salary with the Pats according to Spotrac was $1,015,274 (he signed a one-year deal worth $1,075,000). He’s an unrestricted free agent for 2022.

Hoyer is obviously not a trendy free agent name. But when you factor his past with Shanahan and the chance at becoming a field mentor to a young quarterback like Lance, you could see why he’s the “non-threatening” option as the ideal backup to the future of the 49ers.