Arizona’s Quarterback Uncertainty Could Be The 49ers’ Gain

As San Francisco 49ers fans prepare to pack the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico on Monday Night Football, as, according to the Vivid Seats Fan Forecast, 82 percent of the fans in attendance are projected to be supporters of the gold and red, their opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, are in disarray. After having to play without Kyler Murray in Week 10, the former first-overall pick is expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Now, on paper, Murray’s loss is the 49ers’ gain, as the Oklahoma product is a terror to bring down in the open field as a rusher, but his backup, Colt McCoy, may too find himself unable to go in Week 11, as, according to Adam Schefter, the Texas legend is also dealing with an injury of his own, a minor knee, and is questionable heading into to Week 11.

Could the 49ers head into their 10th game of the season against Trace McSorely, the former Penn State product who began his career with the Baltimore Ravens? Considering he played two snaps for the Cardinals in Week 10 and actually finished out the game at quarterback, that very much appears to be a possibility.

Get To Know Third-String Arizona Cardinals QB Trace McSorley

A three-year starter at Penn State who led the Nittany Lions to a 31-9 record from 2016-18, McSorley is an under signal-caller who can move around both behind the line of scrimmage and as a runner and make plays with his arm, of which he has an average NFL-level cannon. Though he wasn’t projected to be drafted by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein – which ultimately proved incorrect – the veteran scout had some kind things to say about PSU product as a prospect in his draft profile overview.

Gritty, successful three-year starter who fell victim to a disappointing regression during his senior season. McSorley is a dual-threat quarterback who lacks size and arm talent but has shown an ability to throw with anticipation to help overcome his average arm strength. While McSorley can handle RPO duties, he seemed to be more comfortable and accurate when sitting down on throws from the pocket. He must regain his accuracy and confidence or he will need to try and transition to another position to make it.

Since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft, McSorley has appeared in five games, three for Baltimore and two for the Cardinals, and has completed a total of five of his 14 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown plus 38 more yards on the ground as a rusher. If he earns the start for the Cardinals in Week 11, it both marks his first start as a pro and presumably the most snaps he’s ever played in a game, as he’s only played 31 combined over his first five appearances.

The San Francisco 49ers Face An Interesting Aerial Opportunity

While Jimmy Garappolo will all but certainly enter Week 11 as the most experienced quarterback in the game, as he has more individual appearances than Murray, McCoy, and McSorley, Week 11 isn’t going to be a cakewalk for the New England Patriots draftee, as the Cardinals’ passing defensive is among the best in the league.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Cardinals rank 28th in passing attempts allowed and 23rd in passing yards allowed per game and have allowed a total of 16 passing touchdowns in 10 games, which is the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. With only one cornerback, nickel Antonio Hamilton, having a Defensive Grade higher than 55, according to Pro Football Focus, expect Kyle Shanahan to air the ball out down the field.