49ers Coach Shares How Patrick Willis Helped Improved His Own Game

Before he took the defensive play-calling reins in 2021 for the San Francisco 49ers, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was once an NFL linebacker who played during the era of newly named Hall of Fame finalist Patrick Willis.

And while Ryans collected the 2006 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor with the 49ers’ Sunday opponent the Houston Texans and went on to earn two Pro Bowl selections during his 10-year career, the 37-year-old admitted to the Bay Area media on Thursday, December 30 that he was influenced by Willis himself.

So much so, that Ryans used Willis once to improve his own tackling ability.

Ryans Studied the 5-Time All-Pro to Improve One Area of Tackling

Ryans, who entered the NFL a year earlier than Willis in 2006, went on to tally 970 career tackles and 735 solo stops per Pro Football Reference.

However, the ‘backer known as “Mufasa” recalled a time when he wasn’t the best open field tackler. So one day came when his linebackers coach in Houston Johnny Holland put together a DVD for Ryans to watch. And guess who was the main star of that DVD?

“Even when I was playing, I was struggling at time with open field tackling, and he makes a DVD for me and it’s of Patrick Willis,” Ryans shared. “And just studying Patrick and how he tackled, so he’s definitely a guy I respect.”

Plays like this from Willis’ college years at Ole Miss is one reason why he’s revered.

14 years ago today … Patrick Willis did THAT 😳 pic.twitter.com/JgQWhFpAZQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 19, 2019

Then, for eight seasons in the Bay, he gave the 49ers faithful these series of highlights.

Today the NFL named Patrick Willis to its 2010s All-Decade Team. To celebrate, here’s a bunch of highlights of 52 wrecking things 🎉🍾 pic.twitter.com/ACsVrmUFK3 — KNBR (@KNBR) April 6, 2020

On Sunday, December 19 with the Atlanta Falcons in town, Willis earned this new honor: 49ers Hall of Famer, which he shared with John Taylor.

49ers Hall of Famers John Taylor and Patrick Willis join the crew for Pregame Live pic.twitter.com/IERHqSJdi7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 19, 2021

Now, on Thursday, he became one of 15 former players, plus one of three linebackers, to become a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

BREAKING: The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the HOF Class of 2022. More on each of their careers and the selection process ➡️ https://t.co/7UREzWYZkk#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/1vBWQcN71E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

‘No Brainer’ Willis Should be in the Hall

Willis was one of two 49er representatives along with defensive tackle Bryant Young who earned finalist honors. But in Ryans’ view, Willis already holds this title.

“Yeah, I think it’s a no-brainer that Patrick is a Hall of Famer,” Ryans said. “I remember Patrick from when he was back at Ole Miss, just making every tackle. Even when he had the big club on his fist, he was still out there making plays. He’s always been a dominant player from college all the way through his time in the NFL. Patrick is one of the best linebackers to play the game.”

Ryans believes that Willis was what defenses look for in a linebacker.

“You talk about speed, you talk about physicality, you talk about smarts, he’s everything you want in an inside linebacker. And he set the tone for the defense here, for the eight, nine years that he was here. He was that guy. He was the leader of this defense. And it was just always fun to watch him every time. I have the utmost respect for Patrick and I can’t say enough good things about him,” Ryans said.