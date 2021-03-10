49ers Backup QB Could Sign Elsewhere: Report

It seems inevitable that the 49ers will add a new backup quarterback to their depth chart this offseason, but in order to do that, they’ll have to make some room.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, the Niners are not expected to give their backup quarterback Nick Mullens a restricted free agent tender.

“The 49ers are not likely to tender him because he is currently in the midst of a six-month recovery from surgery on his throwing elbow,” Matt Maiocco reported.

49ers’ insider Akash Anavarathan also expected Mullens to hit the open market.

Emmanuel Moseley and Nick Mullens are the only two RFAs who haven’t been extended. I’d expect the #49ers to let Mullens walk and tender Moseley. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 5, 2021

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here! Join Heavy on 49ers!

Mullens’ Injury Set Back

Mullens underwent successful elbow surgery in late December, but the good news for him was that it wasn’t as damaged as trainers initially thought and he wouldn’t be needing the Tommy John surgery. The bad? Well, Mullens is set to be in recovery for at least six months, meaning he won’t be ready for the new league year on March 17th.

When Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending ankle injury was announced, Mullens was named start. In week 15, however, Mullens suffered the elbow injury in the Niners’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. C.J. Beathard, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, took over from there during the last two weeks of the seas

In eight starts last season, Mullens completed 211-of-326 attempts (64.7 percent) for 2,437 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 10 game appearances. As for Beathars, he went 66-of-104 (63.5 percent) for 787 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions in six games with two starts.

Follow the Heavy on 49ers Facebook pagefor the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Niners Want Better Options At QB

When Garoppolo’s season ended early, the 49ers’ depth chart weakness was exposed. General manager John Lynch recently appeared on the “Eye Test for Two” podcast and opened up about Jimmy G.’s future and his wat for better options at QB.

“Being available is a big part of this thing,” Lynch explained. “So we — probably as a stated goal — we have to insulate ourselves better. We’ve got to have better options if he’s not there. I’ve watched people go through this in their careers where they struggled early. It happened to me early, and then I went eight years without missing practice. So I believe things can happen, and I believe they will for him. I really believe that Jimmy is our guy.

“When he’s healthy, he’s played at a high level. But we probably have to add someone. We probably need to improve ourselves, so if he’s not there, we’re all right; we can win games.”

The Niners currently have three quarterbacks on their roster with Garoppolo, Josh Rosen, and Josh Johnson. Rosen, nor Johnson, are expected to make it in the final lineup. That being said, the 49ers are sure to add a quarterback in free agency before they look to the draft.

Read Next: NFL GM Sold on 49ers Wanting These Two QBs