‘Big, Tough Prospect’ Works Out for the 49ers, Could Fill Needed Area

For a team that thrives on gashing opponents with misdirection runs, dives and doing damage after handoffs, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves short on running backs.

This comes in the wake of JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon, originally thought of as 2022 roster locks for S.F., being waived then being picked up elsewhere…leaving the 49ers with a void in the backfield.

Well, on Monday, September 5, one running back once labeled a “big, strong prospect” spent his Labor Day holiday getting some work in right in front of 49ers personnel.

Who Tried Out for the 49ers

Per the league’s transaction wire, Abram Smith was who worked out for the 49ers. He was the lone player who ran through various drills with the desire to land a roster spot.

Smith is vying for a spot that’s open for the practice squad — which was where Hasty and Sermon were projected to go until both were swooped up via the waiver wire by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Smith entered the NFL out of Baylor University following a redshirt senior season in Waco, Texas. The bouldering 6-foot, 213-pound Smith had a late spurt in his collegiate career — going from combining for 46 rushing yards and just one touchdown in his first two seasons of 2018 and 2019 to producing 1,601 yards and scoring 12 times his final season. One of his touchdowns came off this executed spin move versus Texas during 2021:

THAT 🔄 MOVE 😮 Abram Smith takes it for the Baylor TD! pic.twitter.com/ljf7og3UZj — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2021

He even delivered the first touchdown of the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl:

RB Abram Smith (Baylor, 5’ 11”, 221 lbs) We are trying out RB Abram Smith. I had Abram as “draftable” before the draft meaning I thought he was good enough to at least make a practice squad with a team. I remember saying “wish my Niners could get him somehow”, pic.twitter.com/C9ziB149Cm — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) September 6, 2022

Turns out he wasn’t always taking handoffs. He was someone trying blow up people taking handoffs as he got moved to linebacker momentarily.

Abram Smith has 10 rushing TDs this season for Baylor… He played LB last year! Wearing #7 this season, wore #28 in 2020 pic.twitter.com/wfaz6Mo87B — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 21, 2021

Draft expert Lance Zierlein of nfl.com described his physical nature through his own words in Smith’s draft evaluation.

“Big, tough prospect who went from running back to linebacker and then back to running back during his collegiate career,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. “Smith proved a formidable fit in Baylor’s zone scheme with a patient but decisive approach and a natural feel for cutback lanes.”

Zierlein gave Abram a fifth round value. He added how stretch plays became Smith’s bread-and-butter on the field. However, Smith lacked blazing speed and was too often caught immediately by linebackers.

“He became more comfortable in stretch plays as the season wore on but his average burst and linear running style make it easier for linebackers to find him,” Zierlein wrote. “He has adequate contact balance and gives as good as he gets as a run finisher. Smith’s lack of short-area creativity could make him zone-dependent, but he’s a natural in that scheme. He has the upside to become a committee back with three-down potential.”

State of 49ers RB Room

Smith had his tryout after being released by the New Orleans Saints as part of the roster cuts to complete the 53-man roster for 2022.

If the undrafted Smith does get signed by the 49ers, he’ll likely fill the practice squad need for the 49ers’ backfield as the Niners have no running backs assigned to that area.

The 49ers are projected to have four backs available for the active roster in the Sunday, September 11 season opener at Chicago: Last season’s leading rusher Elijah Mitchell, newly resigned veteran Jeff Wilson, 2022 third round selection Tyrion Davis-Price and preseason star Jordan Mason.