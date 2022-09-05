Phoney ‘Bradymania’ needs to bite the dust, Niners fans

“During the 2020 free-agency, Kyle Shanahan wanted the San Francisco 49ers to sign then free-agent QB Tom Brady.”

These words, tweeted out by Dov Kleiman via an interview featured on the Pat McAfee Show, understandably sent Niners Nation into an absolute fury and had fans the world over imagine what could have been.

Would San Francisco, not Tampa Bay, have won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 NFL season? Would the Niners have drafted a player like Rashawn Slater at pick three in the 2021 NFL draft instead of Trey Lance? And what about Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, for that matter; where would he have ended up in this scenario?

Certainly, this was the sort of “what if” scenario that would be debated in living rooms and on podcasts for years to come, but as the tweet read on, it actually got worse.

“But (Kyle) Shanahan was eventually talked out of it by others in the building, @mlbomraito told @PatMcAfeeShow. Brady grew up a 49ers.”

While the latter half of that paragraph is common knowledge, as Brady has spoken on his time growing up in San Mateo, California, as a Niners fan in the past, Shanahan’s nixed interest in the Michigan man is far from common knowledge, leading to a spirited debate over whether San Francisco would be better off in 2022 with Lance under center or the “Goat.”

Fortunately, that hypothetical argument is just that, hypothetical, and thus fans shouldn’t dwell too much on what could have been.

During the 2020 free-agency, Kyle Shanahan wanted the #49ers to sign then free-agent QB Tom Brady. But Shanahan was eventually talked out of it by others in the building, @mlbomraito told @PatMcAfeeShow Brady grew up a 49ers. pic.twitter.com/1FCLKFddyX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2022

Tom Brady Would Have Made The Niners a Short-Term Super Bowl Contender

It’s not hard to imagine what Tom Brady would have looked like in Shanahan’s offense because the team traded for his New England understudy, Jimmy Garoppolo, in 2017.

Like Garoppolo, Brady was a pocket-passer who had a pension for making quick decisions and getting the ball out of his hands just as fast. With the 2020 Niners’ weapons at his disposal instead of those of the Buccaneers, Brady would have been able to run the dink-and-dunk offense he mastered in New England under Shanahan, instead of having to compromise for Mr. “No Risk It, No Biscuit,” Bruce Arians.

Does that team win a Super Bowl? It’s impossible to say, but considering the team made it to the AFC Championship twice between 2019-21, it’s hard to imagine Brady wouldn’t have elevated the team’s ceiling above those presented by Garoppolo and Nick Mullins.

The San Francisco 49ers still have a very bright future

Brady isn’t going to play forever. Having turned 40 all the way back in 2017, when Lance was still in high school, every year of Brady’s career moving forward may ultimately be his last, as he did soft retire earlier this offseason before changing his mind and returning to “Tompa” Bay.

Even if Brady established a dynasty in San Francisco during his twilight years, the day would have eventually come when the team needed to look for their next signal caller, and it’s hard to imagine Lance being the player in waiting without having the 12th overall pick as ammunition to trade up for his services.

Is Lance ultimately the answer under center? Only time will tell. Could Lance ultimately fail this fall and make way for another bridge period with Garoppolo under center? Potentially so, but that’s the route John Lynch decided to take along his team-building journey; considering the team’s success under his reign, why not give him the benefit of the doubt?