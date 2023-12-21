49ers Could Be Forced to Trade Projected $91.4 Million Star: Insider

The way he has played this season, recording his second straight 1,000-yard year with three games yet to play, Brandon Aiyuk has raised himself into the elite category of wide receivers. And because of that—plus the fact that the 49ers are stacked with expensive pieces at just about every position on the roster—expect his name to surface quite a bit in 49ers rumors in the coming months.

That is the belief of ESPN Insider Dan Graziano, who wrote as part of the site’s weekly news and notes column that he considered Aiyuk to be among the most likely star veterans who could get traded before the start of free agency.

“Brandon Aiyuk is a brilliant talent whom the 49ers would love to keep, but he’s due for a contract extension, and they can’t keep everyone,” Graziano wrote.

It’s one of the downsides of nailing a draft pick the way GM John Lynch did with Aiyuk, when he was the 25th pick in 2020.

The 49ers do have Aiyuk under contract next season, having picked up his fifth-year option, worth $14.1 million. But at Spotrac, he is projected to have a market value of $22.8 million per year, putting him in line for what the site projects as a $91.4 million contract over four seasons. Given the expenditures the 49ers have coming due, that could just prove to be too much.

49ers Rumors Around Brandon Aiyuk Will Persist

Indeed, there will be plenty of 49ers rumors making the rounds when the offseason comes, because the team has two especially difficult free-agent decisions to make even before it considers how to pay Aiyuk. Newly acquired defensive end Chase Young will be a free agent, as will defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.

OverTheCap.com projects the 49ers to be already $7.5 million over the NFL’s $242 million salary cap for next season.

That is why Aiyuk could be moved. He would certainly have suitors. Aiyuk has a career-high 1,090 yards this season and leads the league with 18.5 yards per reception. He has six touchdowns and a 66.8% catch rate. He has a Pro Football Focus grade of 92.0 this year, which makes him the No. 2-graded receiver in the NFL.

The 49ers could force him to play for the $14.1 million he is owed. Or, Aiyuk could conduct a holdout, much as Nick Bosa did last summer. Chances are the 49ers want to avoid that, though, and a trade of Aiyuk is the most productive way to do so.

Roster Crunch Ahead of John Lynch

That would be a tough pill to swallow. Aiyuk has gotten better in each of his four years with the 49ers, and is on his way to what should be a Pro Bowl season.

But the team is so well-stacked at every position, it might not be able to afford to keep him. Certainly, the 49ers could have him at the $14.1 million fifth-year option salary for next season, but if there’s little chance they can pay him an extension beyond that, a trade might make sense.

Lynch spoke in the offseason about the team’s strong track record of keeping its stars in place, and the hope that they’d be able to do the same with Aiyuk.

“With Brandon (Aiyuk), Brandon had a fantastic year,” Lynch said. “I really applaud Brandon. Kyle calls him a warrior often. We appreciate the way he plays, the way he’s improved his play since he’s been here, and we’ll figure that out in due time.”