49ers Receiver Sounds Off on Mohamed Sanu’s Release

Not everyone is pleased with the San Francisco 49ers’ decision to release veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu prior to Week 5. KNBR.com reported rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk had a strong reaction on Twitter shortly after Sanu’s release in a now-deleted tweet.

“WHY!!! WTF!!” Aiyuk noted on Twitter.

Sanu was signed by the 49ers in September but only played in three games before being released. The receiver had just one reception for nine yards with the Niners. Aiyuk’s ability to contribute right away in his rookie season ironically made Sanu more expendable, but it was Deebo Samuel’s return to the field that became the tipping point for the receiver’s release.

Rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk tweeted this out after news dropped that the team would be releasing Mohamed Sanu 😳#49ers | #49wz pic.twitter.com/FkD6tQPvjw — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) October 6, 2020

Deebo Samuel Dubs the 49ers Receivers the ‘YAC Bros’

Aiyuk is getting a quick introduction into the harsh reality of the business side of the NFL. The future for the 49ers receivers is bright, and Samuel even came up with a new nickname for the duo: “YAros.” YAC refers to yards after the catch which both Samuel and Aiyuk have a knack for doing.

“I think Brandon is doing a great job,” Samuel explained, per 49erswebzone.com. “It’s good to say that he’s part of the YAC Bros now. … It’s just great to have another guy out there who can break tackles and go score. … I think it’s more space for all of us because now you’ve actually got to cover the whole field with me, (George) Kittle, and Brandon able to [avoid] tackles. You don’t know who’s getting the end-around, who’s getting the screens, so it puts stress on defensive coordinators on how they gonna game plan us.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan coached Sanu in Atlanta when he was the offensive coordinator. The thought process was Sanu’s familiarity with the 49ers offense could fast track his ability to contribute in San Francisco but things did not play out this way. Sanu’s transition was not helped by the numerous injuries the 49ers are dealing with, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being sidelined for the majority of his time in San Francisco.

Shanahan Called Aiyuk’s Touchdown an ‘Unbelievable Play’

The 49ers did not get the result they wanted against the Eagles, but Aiyuk’s play was one of the lone bright spots from the Sunday Night Football matchup. Shanahan was impressed by the rookie receiver, particularly his touchdown where he miraculously hurdled over an Eagles defender.

“I thought the touchdown was a hell of a play,” Shanahan noted, per 49ers.com. “It was a really good play. Thought we could get the first with the look we had, but for him to turn that into a touchdown was an unbelievable play. It seemed like he did some good things out there. I’ll see more when I watch the tape. But when we went to him, I thought he did his job.”

Not only is Samuel back, but Richie James returned to practice which also likely contributed to Sanu’s release. By all accounts, Sanu has been a locker room favorite on every team he has played, but the 49ers rightly want to give the majority of snaps to their young receivers going forward.

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram