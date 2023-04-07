49ers Called Fit for Consistent Target With Connection to Brock Purdy

Tight end isn’t the only thought of offensive skill position the San Francisco 49ers are looking into, with their NFL Draft set to begin in three weeks.

With two young quarterbacks, there’s still the thinking of adding an additional wide receiving target to build around. And the 49ers have not only met with one consistent performer during the pre-draft process, but now there’s the thought of this wideout having a reunion with Brock Purdy.

That WR? Xavier Hutchinson, who was once the recipient of passes thrown from Purdy himself at Iowa State. John Chapman of the 49ers Rush Podcast became one who began thinking about the two Cyclone standouts linking together again on Friday, April 7.

Could the 49ers unite WR Xavier Hutchinson and Brock Purdy?

49ers already met with Hutchinson and he is slated to go off the board in the 3rd to 4th round.#49ers pic.twitter.com/YCHJzlRoPZ — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) April 7, 2023

Chapman adds that the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Hutchinson has been given a third to fourth round draft value via various mock boards. And guess where the 49ers start in the ’23 draft on April 28? Barring an aggressive trade to move up, the 49ers will begin their draft late in the third round.

Hutchinson & Purdy Together

Purdy arrived to Ames, Iowa two seasons before Hutchinson showed up. They were then given two seasons together.

But both of those campaigns were enough to give the Cyclones a dynamic pairing — and provide Purdy a go-to tall target to feed on the field.

Hutchinson joined ISU as a junior college transfer from Blinn JC in Texas (best known as the JUCO alma mater of Cam Newton). Hutchinson was ranked 43rd nationally by Rivals among JUCO products while ranking as the 10th best wide receiver prospect by 247Sports among the JC realm.

Hutchinson and Purdy instantly developed their chemistry the moment both were on the field. In the 2020 season, Hutchinson snatched 64 passes for 771 yards and scored four touchdowns from Purdy’s right arm in that truncated coronavirus season. Then, in their final season together of 2021, Hutchinson elevated his numbers to 83 grabs for 987 yards and scored five touchdowns. That was also the season Purdy delivered his best completion percentage of 71.7.

And in the one season Hutchinson was without Purdy, he still accomplished this feat: His first 100-catch season (107 catches) plus first 1,000-yard campaign (1,171). He also scored his most season touchdowns with six in ’22.

Hutchinson Praised for Consistency & Burst, With Some Believing he Should be Rated Higher

Thanks to Purdy and his run to the NFC title game, Iowa State guys are being taken more seriously in this Draft.

Hutchinson has one man believing that he should be rated higher than his current draft grade: Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

Not sure how Biletnikoff finalist like Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson flies under so many pre-draft radars. Hutchinson WAS the pass game in Ames this year and will thrive as complimentary piece in NFL. QB-friendly guys 6017v who get in/out like this are great mid-round values. pic.twitter.com/0sJxlqIXe3 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 4, 2023

Hutchinson already has size most NFL teams covet from their perimeter options. But his foot quickness is what gets the attention of scouts:

Xavier Hutchinson has an effective inside release pic.twitter.com/y9dvVCuvPa — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 5, 2023

His ability to create separation makes him a commendable future option for offenses.

Look at Xavier Hutchinson go out at the Senior Bowl! 🌪 pic.twitter.com/uCIVVKEWwz — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com praised how consistent Hutchinson became in Ames but also mentioned his take on Hutchinson’s speed.

“Perimeter wideout whose catch production has been bolstered by a heavy target rate and a variety of short, catch-and-run throws. Hutchinson has good size, but average speed and ball skills force him into a lot of contested catch situations,” Zierlein wrote.

Zierlein, though, commended Hutchinson’s track record of being a late bloomer with his production. The draft expert included “He plays with a competitive demeanor and has the tools to keep improving as a route runner.”

Perhaps that improvement can come with a QB he’s familiar with if the Niners add to the Iowa State representation.