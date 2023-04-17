49ers Urged to Sign Strong Handed Offensive Veteran for $4.8 Million

There are draft options, then there are veterans who come at a bargain price — especially for teams filling needs like the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers can still opt to wait until April 28 in the third round to address their right tackle need in the NFL Draft. But, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report offered up this suggestion on Monday, April 17 — they instead pull off a “pseudo trade” to lure in a strong handed veteran for two-years and $4.8 million: Cameron Fleming of the Denver Broncos.

“It doesn’t happen often, but the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers could pull off a pseudo trade,” Kenyon wrote.

Why Fleming is Called a 49ers Fit

A move to lure in Fleming can help pull somewhat of an even exchange between the 49ers and Broncos. After all, Denver bolstered its offensive line through one notable 49ers free agent during the March 2023 free agent cycle.

“Early in free agency, the Broncos snagged Mike McGlinchey with a five-year, $87.5 million deal. San Francisco had drafted McGlinchey in the first round of the 2018 draft, and he started 69 games in five seasons. As a result, Cameron Fleming became expendable. He played the last two years in Denver, starting 15 games in 2022,” Kenyon said.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Fleming entered the league as a “big body” and “strong handed ” prospect out of nearby Stanford. Fleming would likely have no problem connecting with another prominent Stanford alum on the 49ers in general manager John Lynch. And, on the GM’s end, perhaps working a deal to bring in the currently unsigned unrestricted free agent can persuade them to avoid finding a replacement for McGlinchey in the draft — especially if some of their top options in the third round are already taken off the draft board. Adding a veteran like Fleming can also be seen as a permanent right tackle option even after one other notable move the 49ers made.

“San Francisco re-signed Colton McKivitz to a two-year contract, but he might be viewed more as a swing tackle than a starter,” Kenyon wrote. “Fleming, on the other hand, could step in and start immediately for the Niners. He’d also provide cover at left tackle in case Trent Williams misses time, which has been common over the last seven years.”

Not only is Fleming viewed as a potential starter opposite of the All-Pro Williams, but can be an option to slide over if Williams goes down — giving the Niners needed veteran stability in two of their more important trench positions.

Kenyon was once signed to a one-year, $1,272,500 deal with the Broncos. He started in 15 games last season and was given a 72.6 overall grade by Pro Football Focus. Kenyon believes the 30-year-old tackle would be worth under $5 million on a two-year deal for S.F., which would become his fifth NFL franchise.

“Signing now — even at a bargain rate — could be a current free agent’s best chance at staking a claim to a roster spot for the 2023 season,” Kenyon said.

New Athletic Mock Has 49ers Addressing OT Late in Draft

Outside of the thought of a veteran being added to the 49ers’ offensive line, one new mock draft has S.F. addressing tackle in round five.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his updated seven round mock on Monday and projects the Niners taking Warren McClendon of two-time national champion Georgia at No. 173.

The 6-foot-4, 306-pounder was credited by draft expert Lance Zierlein of nfl.com as a hard-working team leader who displayed “consistent effort and toughness” while also playing with a high football IQ. He’s been given a fifth round value due to lacking prototypical size for tackle and lacking the quickness and narrow base for the position.

McClendon, though, was graded as someone capable of being an above average backup.