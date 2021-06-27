Colts QB Shares Solid Wisdom with 49ers’ Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers’ rookie quarterback Trey Lance made an appearance back at North Dakota State this week for Carson Wentz’s charity softball game.

Wentz, also an NDSU alum and former No. 2 overall pick of the Eagles in 2016, now plays with the Indianapolis Colts.

Following the game that benefitted his AO1 Foundation, Wentz shared the wisdom he has been giving Lance over the past two years.

“There are going to be a million things pulling you in one direction, then the other direction, pressure, expectations, all these things,” Wentz said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “But I know Trey. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. He’s young, age-wise, but he’s very mature. I know he’s going to be just fine.

“He’s in a great situation. They have a great culture there in San Fran, a good coaching staff. So I know he’s going to do a great job, and I’m excited for him. I just keep telling him to be himself: ‘Don’t let any of those things change who you are, change your values, change your perspective on football. Just go play.’ ”

Lance Has a Shot To Start In 2021

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes Jimmy Garoppolo will be Week 1’s starter since it’s usually tough for a rookie QB to compete with a vetted quarterback.

However, he’s not opposed to the idea if Lance can “wow” them.

“I definitely see it as Jimmy’s the starter,” Shanahan told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, “But if Trey’s ready to compete, I have no problem with it. I don’t sit there and say, ‘Hey, we’re not playing a rookie quarterback. We have to rest him the first year.’ … I don’t really make any decisions like that until I actually have an opinion on it. And that’ll take to how I see him in camp. If he comes in and he’s playing at a high level and we think he gives us the best chance to win, we wouldn’t hesitate to do that.”

Lance played just one game last season, but it was the year prior that he made a name for himself, which ultimately kept him in the QB rankings. In 2019, he threw for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. His athleticism and ability to be a dual-threat signal-caller are what stood out to Shanahan and the reason they traded up nine spots for him.

Lance Has Continued To Workout With Teammates

While the 49ers’ OTAs ended a few weeks ago, Lance has continued to work out with some of his new teammates, including wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Mohamed Sanu, in Southern Cal.

“It’s been awesome,” Lance said. “Those guys are a special group of guys and I feel very fortunate to be where I am. Those are special guys, so it’s hard not to (build chemistry).”

The next time Lance returns to the Niners’ facility will be when he reports to training camp at the end of July to compete for the No. 1 QB job.

Until then, he has plenty of exploring to do.

“I love the Bay Area,” Lance said. “I haven’t got to explore a whole lot. As far as the organization and football goes, it’s been great.”

