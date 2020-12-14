49ers Are a ‘Great Match’ for Ex-Pro Bowl QB, Says NFL Analyst

As Carson Wentz has grown out of favor with the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers are a potential landing spot for the former Pro Bowl quarterback. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms is close with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and believes Wentz would be a great fit in San Francisco.

Simms recently noted that both the Niners offense and Wentz could use a reset to turn things around.

“I think you put him with Shanahan, and he doesn’t have to do everything on every play, I think that could work and work really, really well,” Simms told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Wentz signed a contract extension last offseason that officially begins in 2021, and acquiring the Eagles quarterback does not come without its risks. Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract but there is a potential out in 2022, per Spotrac. The Philly quarterback is slated to have a $15.4 million salary next season along with a much bigger cap hit, and that is a lot of money for a backup as all signs point to the Eagles keeping Jalen Hurts under center. The Eagles would have to eat some money by trading Wentz, but the franchise would at least get assets in return.

Simms Believes Wentz Is ‘Surrounded by Crap’ With the Eagles

Wentz has clearly lost confidence but just posted 4,039 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing nearly 64 percent of his passes in 2019. The former No. 2 overall pick has been a different player this season completing just 57.4 percent of his passes and his 15 interceptions nearly matches the 16 touchdowns in his 12 appearances.

The 49ers also find themselves with a quarterback quandary as Jimmy Garoppolo continues to struggle to stay healthy. Garoppolo has also been shaky when he has been on the field, leaving the Niners with questions about if he is the right quarterback for the future.

The Niners continue to publicly back Garoppolo, but it would be a surprise if they do not at least explore other options. As for Wentz, Simms believes the quarterback’s slump is a product of a less-than-ideal environment in Philly.

“I would have no problem with that,” Simms explained to NBC Sports. “I think that would be a great match. Carson Wentz is very talented. I think I said this last week where, when you’re surrounded by crap, crap is going to get on your arm every now and then. His offensive line is crap, his offensive receivers are crap, the running backs are crap, so, therefore, the quarterback looks kind of crappy.”

Jason LaCanfora Reported NFL Teams Believe a Trade for Wentz Is ‘Looming’

CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora reported the Eagles are still committed to retaining Wentz, but his price tag appears unrealistic for a backup quarterback. NFL teams have already begun studying Wentz as a potential trade option for this offseason.

“Regardless, other general managers in the market for a new quarterback in 2021 have already started to do some work on Wentz and he will be studied by other teams as a potential option,” LaCanfora noted. “The Eagles have a reputation for being an aggressive team on the trade front and very creative as well, and even with a $10M roster bonus looming for Wentz in March, a trade is still feasible.”

The 49ers would have to either trade or release Garoppolo to make room for Wentz, but it is hard to imagine the Eagles’ asking price being any lower after his dismal season. It will be worth watching if the 49ers are active participants in the trade market to find a new quarterback.

