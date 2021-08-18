49ers Claim Former Broncos, Ravens CB Off Waivers

The San Francisco 49ers did more than just release backup quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday––they also claimed cornerback Davontae Harris off the waivers.

With third-overall draft pick Trey Lance now in the picture and thriving, there was no shot for Rosen to make the teams as Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup. NFL Network’s Adam Schefter noted that the Niners were the fourth team that Rosen has played for since being draft in 2018. But ultimately, letting go of Rosen meant room for Harris.

49ers waived QB Josh Rosen, who now has played for four NFL teams since Arizona drafted him in the first round in 2018. They waived him to claim CB Davontae Harris off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2021

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Harris Was Drafted By the Cincinnati Bengals

Harris,26, was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but was soon placed on the injured reserve list following a knee injury.

After not making final roster cuts in 2019, the Denver Broncos signed Davis. He played in all 16 games with the Mile High team and had six starts, recording 35 tackles and three pass deflections.

Harris entered the 2020 season as the fourth cornerback on Denver’s depth chart but was waived in November.

The Baltimore Ravens were quick to add Harris off the waivers. He played 112 snaps last season between special teams and defense and finished with ten tackles, and one pass defended.

In two seasons, Harris has played 520 total defensive snaps.

For his college career, Harris attended Illinois State University where he appeared in 49 games and registered 208 tackles, 38 passes defensed, four interceptions and 3.0 sacks.

Harris Was Considered a ‘Camp Sleeper’

Baltimore Ravens beat reporter Vasilis Lecrios recently wrote about “Three 3 Sleepers to Make the Ravens Roster” and cited Harris as one of them––specifically pointing out his special teams skills.

The cornerback depth chart is loaded with quality, but it would be unwise to discount Harris. A former fifth round selection, the 26-year old suited up for four games in Baltimore last season before suffering an ankle injury. His calling card is special teams, particularly as a gunner on kick coverage. Harris has also flashed sound coverage ability throughout his time with the organization. Perhaps a roster crunch that forces the Ravens to release special teams standouts at other positions will allow Davontae to sneak onto the team as a core special teamer who also brings value to the defense.

With 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Mosely currently rehabbing a hamstring injury and a young CB depth chart, the Niners could use a corner like Davis who has experience.

Moseley has been limited all week in practice which will keep him sidelined for Monday night’s game against the Bills. K’Waun Williams is also out with an ankle injury, leaving the nickel depth running thin. Jimmie Ward could fill in the starting nickel spot with Ahkello Witherspoon, Dontae Johnson and Harris rotating snaps.

With some of their first-teamers on the sideline, the 49ers lost their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs 19-16. Expect head coach Kyle Shanahan to play more starters this week.

READ NEXT: