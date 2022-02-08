2 Pac-12 Teammates Projected to be Day 2 Draft Finds for the 49ers

Could the San Francisco 49ers tap into UCLA for future NFL talent once the NFL Draft rolls around?

The 49ers will be among the NFL teams with one of the most draft-heavy 2022 classes — with nine picks to choose from between No. 61 of the second round all the way to a compensatory pick in the seventh.

Like every team, the 49ers have their draft needs. It’s already been noted in this Heavy on 49ers story where one insider believes “Priority No. 1 lies.” Another Heavy on 49ers article mentioned this “heat-seeking missile” defender as a potential option.

But on Monday, February 7, NBC Sports Bay Area columnist Josh Schrock sent out a list of 10 prospects who the 49ers could target as a day two pick — meaning second and third round options. Keep in mind, the 49ers currently hold three draft choices there including the extra third rounder via the Miami Dolphins courtesy of the Mike McDaniel hire (selection spot is still too be determined).

What’s notable about Schrock’s list is that there are two college teammates south of the 49ers who are listed as potential options — both having played inside the Rose Bowl and, in the case of one prospect, when toe-to-toe with potential top overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon.

Here are the two UCLA options for the 49ers:

Sean Rhyan, Guard/Tackle

The towering 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is projected to slide inside at the next level based off his hands, power and body control when engaged with defenders.

But the 49ers may fall in love with his versatility. Especially since guys like Daniel Brunskill, Tom Compton and Colton McKivitz had to play multiple spots on the line.

But here’s two reasons why the 49ers may be intrigued by the Bruin:

Pass blocking: Per Schrock, Rhyan surrendered just one sack in two seasons — which was also in a span of 661 pass-blocking snaps. For a team that was hot-and-cold in protecting Jimmy Garoppolo and needs to protect Trey Lance in the future, that could convince the 49ers to nab him.

Neutralizing Top Prospect: Again, Rhyan took on projected No. 1 overall pick and top 10 pick Thibodeaux. While the Duck produced two sacks against UCLA during the October 23 meeting in Pasadena, known of those sacks were up Rhyan’s alley, as he was able to keep him at bay:

Sean Rhyan vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux 🤤 pic.twitter.com/oXd6uhwOeM — Cory (@realcorykinnan) December 20, 2021

Rhyan ended his UCLA tenure landing on the conference’s First-Team list. The website NFL Draft Buzz calls Rhyan an “ideal fit for a run-first team,” which bodes well for the 49ers.

Kyle Phillips, Wide Receiver

Could the 49ers add another Pac-12 standout wideout? Especially two years after taking Brandon Aiyuk out of UCLA’s Pac-12 South rival Arizona State?

Phillips adds this additional element to the ‘Niners should he get drafted: A slot wideout. Especially with Deebo Samuel being the top moving chess piece for Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Plus with four wide receivers soon to hit free agency in March, the 49ers have leverage to add to the perimeter through the draft. This is where Phillips comes in.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound wideout should fit the narrative of small but explosive options for the 49ers’ aerial attack. Schrock described him as “a savvy route-runner who uses a variety of hand and body fakes to set up defenders and create separation. He does the majority of his work on underneath and over the middle routes. He has tremendous hands and is very shifty in run-after-catch scenarios.”

Here’s a sample of his hand strength and focus:

2017 Silver Pigskin Finalist Kyle Phillips now plays in the Pac-12 @UCLAFootball lead UCLA tonight with 7 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins. Phillips also now had 100 catches in his Bruins career and he's just a sophomore. pic.twitter.com/n4rZeXXW9C — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) December 20, 2020

Plus against cross town rival USC:

UCLA 4⭐️WR Kyle Phillips impressed me last year. Super versatile player who wins all over the field. Here's his game film from last season against USC. Looking forward to watching him this weekend. Deep dive #devy player. pic.twitter.com/Eih6MOTihc — Brandon Lejeune (@DevyDeepDive) November 6, 2020

Phillips could end up becoming that proverbial security blanket for Lance should the 49ers aim to take him.