Niners to Face Colts Absent Indy’s Star Safety, Wideout: Report

The San Francisco 49ers aren’t facing a must-win game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, but the need for a victory in the Bay Area is growing urgent following three straight losses and a bye week.

The Colts are a solid candidate for defeat at the hands of the Niners, having won only two games themselves. And Indianapolis’s cause won’t be helped by news coming out of team practice earlier this week.

Field Yates, NFL insider with ESPN, reported the unfortunate injury update on Thursday, October 21.

Colts S Julian Blackmon, who is one of the ascending young safeties in the NFL, tore his Achilles in practice yesterday. Brutal news. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 21, 2021

"Brutal news."

David Lombardi, 49ers reporter for The Athletic, noted the Colts’ corresponding injured reserve list (IR) moves on Saturday, October 23, which included the addition of guard Quenton Nelson to the active roster.

Lombardi added news that, along with Blackmon, Indy would be without one of their top offensive weapons against the Niners.

Quenton Nelson’s return versus the 49ers was anticipated. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton will be out, though. Let the tractor pull (in the mud) commence https://t.co/73zdZ99bVa — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 23, 2021

"Colts WR T.Y. Hilton will be out, though."

Niners Still Navigating Major Injury Concerns of Their Own

While the news of Blackmon’s injury is, indeed, brutal for the Colts, the Niners continue navigating serious injury concerns of their own. The team released its final practice report Friday, which indicates that several crucial players will not be available in San Francisco Sunday.

“OUT Javon Kinlaw, Trey Lance, Maurice Hurst. DOUBTFUL Trent Williams. QUESTIONABLE Marcell Harris,” the team posted online via its official Twitter account.

Based on several statements by head coach Kyle Shanahan immediately following the Niners’ 17-10 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 10 — Trey Lance’s one start and the game in which he suffered his calf injury — the rookie signal caller was unlikely to start against Indy assuming the relative good health of veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Niners noted after the game against the Cardinals that Lance might be out multiple weeks, protecting and then activating third-string QB Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad to the active roster. While Lance’s injury was not deemed overly serious, his inactive status Sunday against the Colts does not come as a surprise, considering the preceding circumstances.

Harris is expected to be available with his thumb injury, leaving the lingering question for the Niners in the form All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Williams Suffering From Multiple Injuries, One Sustained in Practice

Lombardi took to Twitter Friday explaining that the answer won’t become available until game time.

The 49ers will take their decision on Trent Williams up to game time, but he is doubtful. Williams sprained his ankle at Arizona and the injury apparently worsened after he was “dinged” during Monday’s bonus practice — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 22, 2021

"The 49ers will take their decision on Trent Williams up to game time, but he is doubtful," Lombardi wrote. "Williams sprained his ankle at Arizona and the injury apparently worsened after he was 'dinged' during Monday's bonus practice."

Rain is in the forecast for San Francisco, meaning Williams’ health status is all the more important as the running game will likely prove crucial to the success of whichever 2-win team breaks the cycle of losing Sunday.

The team will also be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who remains on IR with a calf injury of his own.