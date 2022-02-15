Columnist Says Free Agent Deserves 1-Year Deal From 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers has a defense to bolster for the 2022 campaign.

Particularly one unit, even after their No. 6 ranking versus the pass this past season.

The franchise, who needed just four points to claim their second conference title during this 2020 decade, just watched the rival Los Angeles Rams celebrate winning the Super Bowl.

In tracing back to their NFC title game played at SoFi Stadium on January 30, there was the dropped Jaquiski Tartt interception and two 100-yard receivers on the Rams’ side in Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham.

As strong the secondary played throughout the year, then in the postseason by not allowing a 100-yard wideout until the conference title game, this unit still faces a lot of free agency questions in the defensive backfield.

But there’s one free agent the 49ers should sign for one year, as one longtime Bay Area columnist wrote on Tuesday, February 15.

Who Should the 49ers Have for 2022?

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area took a glance into the 49ers’ defensive back room in his article titled “How 49ers Will Address Secondary Through Free Agency, Draft.”

He mentioned one man who could help the 49ers’ secondary moving forward on a one-year deal. And he’s a veteran cornerback already familiar with the organization: Nickelback K’Waun Williams.

Here’s why Maiocco is a believer Williams should be the one the ‘Niners keep among the free agent secondary lineup for 2022:

“Williams has been the 49ers’ starting nickel back for each the past five seasons. Prior to the team’s first playoff game, coach Kyle Shanahan described Williams as one of the top nickel backs in the NFL. Deommodore Lenoir had a good training camp and looked to be in line to eventually take over for Williams. But Lenoir fell down the depth chart after struggling in the first three games of the season. The first priority will be for the 49ers to re-sign Williams, 30, to a one-year contract.”

Maiocco writes that Williams — out of Jason Verrett, Josh Norman and Tartt — is the one who has the best chance of returning, especially on a shorter term deal.

Williams’ Contract and Value

According to Spotrac, Williams signed a one-year deal worth up to $2,377,500 with the 49ers last offseason. His base salary sits at $2,240,000.

Here’s the kind of plays Williams brought this past season to the 49ers’ defense: This clip showing his ability to put aside chasing the football and instead chase quarterbacks for the sack — which was what he did here versus AFC champion quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the playoffs, the 5-foot-9, 183-pound Williams took on the much taller and longer 6-foot-2, 195-pound Cedrick Wilson of the Dallas Cowboys in solo coverage. Williams isn’t fazed, maintains his ground, then reads where the ball is going and pounces on the Dak Prescott throw:

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams was targeted 76 times his side and surrendered 59 catches. No one, however, surpassed 100-yards in a game when Williams hovered over them in coverage. He also didn’t surrender any touchdowns until the playoffs.

Should Williams return, he could be the old man of the cornerbacks group if Verrett and Norman aren’t resigned. The 49ers have building blocks at CB in incoming second-year cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir. Plus, starter Emmanuel Moseley is still young at 25. But Williams can provide a versatile, veteran presence if retained.