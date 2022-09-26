Analyst Known for Infamous Blunder Reacts to 49ers’ Garoppolo Mistake

Let Sunday, September 25, 2022 go down in NFL history as a day where past infamous mistakes made by two former quarterbacks were replaced by even newer, trendy blunders — including one involving Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

First in the early afternoon hours before the Sunday Night Football showdown, there was the “Butt Punt” that involved a Miami Dolphins team now led by former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

THE PUNT GOES OUT THE REAR OF THE END ZONE! #FinsUp 📺: #BUFvsMIA on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AgvEitKLgz pic.twitter.com/Ry39X0bkrK — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

That got the inventor of the “Butt Fumble” Mark Sanchez to chime in:

Sanchez, however, wasn’t the only one “freed” from a past infamous error.

Many recall former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky being chased out of the pocket…only to give the Minnesota Vikings a safety and two points their side.

Well, fast forward to Week 3 of the 2022 season, and Garoppolo ended up executing something similar in the 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos:

SAFETY! Jimmy G steps out of the back of the end zone. #FTTB #SFvsDEN on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/dMFD89e6zH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 26, 2022

And guess who chimed in? The former Lions quarterback.

Orlovsky Launches Series of Tweets Reacting to Mistake

It all began with the now ESPN NFL Live analyst using all caps on Twitter.

“I’VE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER,” Orlovsky tweeted before spelling out “FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM.”

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

The NFL personality, however, wasn’t through. He even poked fun of himself as part of his reaction to the Garoppolo safety.

He responded to fellow ESPN colleague Marcus Spears and his tweet describing how Jimmy G “took one for my brotha” tonight.

Best QB in the league. Jimmy G slander is no more — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

Orlovsky then reacted to a Fan Duel tweet that was directed at him: One that involves the popular clip of former North Carolina men’s basketball coach and national champion Roy Williams dancing his way into the locker room.

The Ex-QB who played seven seasons in the league including having two stints with the Lions then retweeted a tweet from the Ringer using an emotional clip from Grammy winner Drake to poke fun of the play.

Dan Orlovsky after watching Jimmy G step out the back of the end zone 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/HNkqG4UzkF — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) September 26, 2022

He then responded to a graphic designed by Bally Sports’ Annie Agar:

Proud of you lol — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

Finally, Orlovsky did a retouch of the poster for the motion picture “Step Brothers” by replacing Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s face with his and Garoppolo’s:

Orlovsky shared his humor. But Garoppolo’s head coach shared his honesty.

Kyle Shanahan Reacts to Blunder

Kyle Shanahan, coaching against the team his father, Mike, led to their first set of Super Bowl wins, got asked about his reaction to that safety mistake by Garoppolo.

Shanahan didn’t point the finger at his quarterback who has had to retake the reins after Trey Lance’s broken ankle injury. He casted blame on someone else: Himself.

“That was a tough situation that I put him in — that unblocked guy coming,” Shanahan said to the media. “I wish we would have had time for the big play and could have ditched it. But that was a tough situation I put him in.”

“That was a tough situation that I put him in.” Kyle Shanahan took the blame for the Jimmy Garoppolo safety. pic.twitter.com/SuVyXgh2SH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 26, 2022

Garoppolo went on to finish with 18-of-29 passing for 211 yards, one touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk on an in-breaker designed play near the goal line, but was sacked four times and threw a late fourth quarter interception to Deebo Samuel who had up to three defenders crowding him. Even Garoppolo himself had to face the situation of responding to his new mistake. Like his head coach, he used “tough situation” to describe his personal blunder.

“Tough situation. Just trying to buy some time for the play. Yeah, that was a tough situation,” Garoppolo said. “I was just running the play, trying to buy some time for it. It was a longer developing play. Just a tough situation though, that whole thing.”