Deebo Samuel Blasts 49ers Insider for Contract Extension Video [LOOK]

Deebo Samuel doesn’t mind a confrontation, and the San Francisco 49ers star made that clear in one of his latest social media messages.

Deebo is coming off a blockbuster third year in the NFL, becoming the 49ers’ No. 1 offensive weapon in the 2021 season. Samuel earned 1405 receiving yards along with 365 rushing yards, adding 14 total touchdowns to boot as he excelled in a “wide back” role.

This means he’s due for a big payday, and his potential contract extension is a major talking point of the 2022 offseason. Anyone that follows the 26-year-old receiver on social media knows that he’s been sharing photos from his time off. Most have captions that aren’t direct or clear, which prompted Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn to look into Samuel’s “cryptic Instagram comments.”

However, it didn’t take long for Deebo to shut down Cohn’s video. The 2021 All-Pro responded directly to the video but Tweeted at the San Francisco reporter separately.