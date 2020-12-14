Deebo Samuel Posts Cryptic Instagram Message After Injury

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel sustained another injury against the Washington Football Team, and the early updates are not good for the wideout. Samuel suffered a hamstring injury at the beginning of the 49ers-Washington matchup and did not return to the game. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan reposted a now-deleted message Samuel put on his Instagram Story.

“Whyyyyyy????” Samuel posted along with broken heart emojis.

Samuel is set to have an MRI on Monday but all signs point to the receiver dealing with a significant injury. Samuel had one reception for eight yards before exiting the game after making the catch.

“49ers Deebo Samuel deleted this from his IG story – but still not a good sign,” Chan noted on Twitter. “The sophomore wideout will have an MRI tomorrow.”

Here is a look at the now-deleted post from Samuel.

#49ers Deebo Samuel deleted this from his IG story – but still not a good sign. The sophomore wideout will have an MRI tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jQHp8nFIHn — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 14, 2020

Shanahan on Samuel’s Injury: ‘Didn’t Look Good’

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not sound optimistic when describing Samuel’s injury after the game. Shanahan admitted in his post-game press conference that Samuel’s injury “didn’t look good.”

“It happened the first play and you could just talking to him, I know (he’ll have an) MRI and we’ll look at it tomorrow but it didn’t look good,” Shanahan said, per 49ersWebZone.com.

While Shanahan painted a grim outlook of Samuel’s injury, the 49ers coach brushed off the idea that it was the reason the team struggled against Washington. It is just the latest in a long list of injuries to key Niners players this season.

“We lost a pretty big element but it’s not why we lost today,” Shanahan noted, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I mean, with the way our defense played. Obviously, Deebo is a huge part of us and would have helped a ton but that wasn’t why we lost.”

READ NEXT: 49ers Linked to Big-Armed Quarterback