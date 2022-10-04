49ers’ Deebo Samuel Trolls All-Pro Defender Following Week 4 Win

Deebo Samuel was in a relentless mood before and following the San Francisco 49ers steamrolling the rival Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday, October 3.

The first sign of activating his fiery side was captured in 42 seconds by The Athletic’s David Lombardi. But then he relentlessly galloped past one perennial All-Pro on his way to a 57-yard touchdown, and later trolled him after the 24-9 win at Levi’s Stadium.

Samuel Calls Out Jalen Ramsey

Samuel once left his last Rams game in tears following the NFC title game. More than eight months later after wiping away the lipid and water falling inside the “Rams House,” Samuel — in the long-awaited rematch with the Rams — used a combination of his eyes, speed and power to blow the game open on this catch and run score:

But on that touchdown reception, Samuel leaped to swipe the ball from Derion Kendrick who was attempting the interception. Then, Samuel was left with a one-on-one scenario with Rams All-Pro Jalen Ramsey that could’ve mimicked a matador trying to slow down a raging bull.

Samuel, though, wasn’t the matador. He blew past Ramsey’s tackle attempt…and proceeded to question his effort when speaking with reporters following the 15-point home win.

“I don’t know what he was doing out there,” Samuel described. “I just went right by him. He was backing up and I was like ‘What’s going on?!'” Samuel also let out a laugh and smile after verbally illustrating that tackle attempt.

But a touchdown like that gallop is nothing new for Samuel as he reminded the influx of reporters who fielded questions to the 2021 Pro Bowler.

“Just going out there and breaking tackles is something I do all the time,” Samuel said.

Deebo wasn't fazed by Jalen Ramsey's attempted tackle on the long touchdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tt3dzvQ4eP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

Per Next Gen Stats, the scoring trek ate up 52 yards after the catch.

Deebo Samuel gained 52 of 57 receiving yards after the catch (+51 YAC over expected) on his catch-and-run touchdown. Since entering the NFL in 2019, Samuel has gained +699 YAC over expected, most in the NFL (and only player over 500).#LARvsSF | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/PuUg6hLapo — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 4, 2022

Samuel delivered a dominating six-catch, 115-yard and one touchdown night against the bitter rival from Southern California. The focus was in his eyes. But speaking of the organs above the nose, Samuel then trolled more defenders when asked if anyone looks him into his own eyes.

Samuel Ridicules How Opponents Approach Him Now

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area inside Levi’s Stadium, former 49ers safety turned analyst Donte Whitner fired off the question to Samuel on how it feels to look into a defensive back’s eyes before the play is snapped.

Samuel revealed what he does now.

“I don’t even look at they eyes no more,” Samuel said while smiling on the sidelines with Whitner and the other analysts. “I just go out there and line up…and you can just see them like ‘Ah, here comes Deebo.'”

To which Whitner added: “They don’t want none of that.”

Deebo knows DBs don't want to cover him 😂 pic.twitter.com/A4mkZvtTFG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

Samuel Reveals Mentality & Where it Originated

Samuel scored while out-pacing up to eight Ram defenders. His former 49ers teammate Richard Sherman not only raved about the influx of blockers on that rumble past the goal line, but boldly declared “I know the Rams HATE seeing that man twice a year.”

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows added this stat that proves the damage Samuel brings to the Rams.

Deebo Samuel has scored eight touchdowns vs. the Rams since 2020:

* four receiving

* three rushing

* one passing — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 4, 2022

Samuel proved that he’s a different breed of receiver with the ball in his hands. And it comes from the mentality he described to the NBC Sports Bay Area trio of representatives postgame.

“It’s just the mentality that I come with week in and week out: One guy is not going to tackle me. That’s a mindset thing,” Samuel said.

And that attitude dates all the way back before he was in kindergarten.

“I’ve always have had that. My dad instilled that in me when I was 4-years-old playing with 6,7 and 8-year-olds. He built the toughness in me and it shows week in and week out,” Samuel said.