Niners Star Wideout Leaves Practice, Needs MRI for Muscle Strain

The San Francisco 49ers injury luck has been hard of late, and it continues to trend in the wrong direction.

Niners star wide receiver Deebo Samuel pulled himself off the practice field on Friday, Aug. 20 after suffering an injury. His ailment was not immediately known, but San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR later in the day that the wideout was dealing with a “tight glut” and would receive an MRI to evaluate the situation.

#49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel pulled himself out of practice with a tight gluteal muscle and was to undergo an MRI on it, coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR 680-AM — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 21, 2021

Cam Inman, a 49ers reporter for the San Jose Mercury, tweeted the update Friday evening.

Bad Injury News Keeps on Coming for Niners

Samuel isn’t the only high profile member of the Niners who has missed time lately.

The team will spend at least the next week without arguably the best player on the roster. Shanahan explained to media members after Thursday’s practice the situation with Trent Williams, the team’s eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle.

“Trent, he was going to go (in practice today),” Shanahan said. “He had a little swelling in his knee, so we drained it out. He’s going to take this week off and, hopefully, he’ll be ready for the (Raiders) week.”

The Niners will take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second of three preseason games on Sunday. Williams will not participate in that game. He also sat out the team’s first preseason contest, a 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shanahan went on to tell reporters that he is optimistic Williams will be ready to go Week 1 when the Niners travel to Detroit to play the Lions on Sept. 12. As for Samuel’s status opening day, that remains an unknown.

Injury Concerns Extend to Youth Contingent in San Francisco

Inman also reported Thursday morning the absence of several key players from practice on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Among the 49ers not practicing are: wide receiver Jalen Hurd (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (abductor) and offensive linemen Trent Williams (knee), Shon Coleman (knee) and Aaron Banks (shoulder) SoCal resident Joe Staley here observing — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 19, 2021

The San Francisco coaching staff believes wideout Jalen Hurd has a real future ahead of him, if he can find a way to get on the field.

The wide receiver missed his entire rookie season with a broken bone in his back. He missed all of last year with a torn ACL. After sitting out much of the offseason, including most of training camp with knee issues, Hurd returned to practice during the middle of last week.

However, he took his leave again before joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday and Friday.

“As you guys know, he’s been in and out through most of this, and he’s had some knee soreness,” Shanahan told reporters. “He has got some knee tendinitis, so instead of going one day and having to take three off, we made the decision a couple of days ago to shut him down for the week, make sure he gets at least seven days off. I think it was five days before that, so it’s going to be a little over 10 days (total).”

Javon Kinlaw, a 23-year-old defensive tackle who played in 14 games for the Niners last season, starting in 12 of them, continued to sit with a shoulder injury as the week came to a close.

Aaron Banks, a rookie right guard drafted by the Niners with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, is also dealing with shoulder issues.