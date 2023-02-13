49ers’ Deebo Samuel Vindicated for James Bradberry Criticism

Heading into Super Bowl 57, members of the San Francisco 49ers had plenty to say about the Philadelphia Eagles, and most of it wasn’t very nice. Robbie Gould talked poorly of Jalen Hurts’ ability to play quarterback, Brandon Aiyuk disparaged Jonathan Gannon’s entire defensive scheme, and Deebo Samuel went out of his way to berate the Birds’ secondary, specifically their CB2, James Bradberry.

Speaking with LeSean McCoy, Adam “Pacman” Jones, and Brandon Marshall on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Samuel asserted that while he has respect for Darius Slay, the Eagles’ pass rush helped to wallpaper over for less-than-elite coverage on the opposite side of the field.

“On the back end,” Samuel said via For the Win! “The [defensive line] makes both of them All-Pro. Besides Slay. I respect Slay.”

McCoy asks, “What about Bradberry?”

“Trash,” Samuel replied to shocked reactions from around the room.

While calling Bradberry trash may be a tad harsh, as he was voted an All-Pro cornerback for his efforts in 2022, Bradberry did commit the pass interference call at the end of the Super Bowl that ultimately set up Kansas City’s game-winning field goal. Despite taking credit for his mistake, that play is one Bradberry would certainly like back heading into free agency.

Shady McCoy: "What about James Bradberry?"⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Deebo Samuel: "Trash!"⁣⁣

⁣⁣@19problemz had A LOT to say ahead of #SuperBowl LVII 😲 #FlyEaglesFly⁣

⁣⁣

Watch & Subscribe for the full interview: https://t.co/fSQVphh4ME pic.twitter.com/NLXTApwmU4 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 12, 2023

James Bradberry Took Credit for his Pass Interference Call on JuJu Smith-Schuster

Speaking with reporters after the Super Bowl, Bradberry was open and honest about the low-light play of his Eagles career, admitting that he wasn’t robbed or cheated.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey,” Bradberry said via The Athletic. “Third-and-8, we were in a man coverage, JuJu motion out to a bunch, they ran a pivot and wheel. I was trying to get some momentum and go back with the wheel. Of course, I pulled on his jersey, and he called it.”

“Pulled the jersey,” Bradberry said. “(The official) called holding. I was hoping they would let it ride. But it was holding.”

Unfortunately for Eagles fans and Greg Olson, who was incredibly critical of the pass interference call because he felt it didn’t play into the final outcome of the play, Bradberry’s play certainly eliminated almost all of the team’s margin for error heading into the game’s final outcome.

The Eagles have Been Linked to This San Francisco 49ers CB if Bradberry Leaves

With Bradberry heading for unrestricted free agency in March, the Eagles have actually been linked to one of the 49ers’ impending free agent cornerbacks if they are unable to come to a deal: Emmanuel Moseley.

Selecting “one defensive free agent each NFL team should pursue in the 2023 offseason,” Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus named “E-Man” as a potential replacement for Bradberry should he leave in free agency.

If the Eagles don’t bring cornerback James Bradberry back in 2023, they could go younger at the position here with Darius Slay also entering his age-32 season in 2023, the last year of his current contract. Philadelphia’s defense could look very different next season with a ton of key contributors set to hit free agency. Moseley had a strong start to the 2022 season, picking up where he left off down the stretch in 2021, before going down with a season-ending injury late in Week 5. Since Week 9 of 2021, Moseley’s 76.0 coverage grade ranks tied for 20th among cornerbacks with at least 200 snaps, and his 16.7% forced incompletion rate is tied for 18th while his 1.4% rate of explosive receptions allowed on targets into his coverage ranks ninth.

One issue with mocking free agents to the Eagles is the team’s current vagueness at defensive coordinator, with Jonathan Gannon a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching job. Still, if Gannon sticks around but Bradberry doesn’t, signing Mosley as a press zone corner opposite Slay would be an under-the-radar addition, especially since the 49ers might already have an on-roster replacement in place in Deommodore Lenoir, who impressed over the final 15 games of the 2022 season.